The William Daniel Mills Theatre Apprentice Program To Present THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

By: Jan. 23, 2024

The William Daniel Mills Theatre Apprentice Program will bring The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to the Orlando Fringe Artspace!

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is the story of a gifted boy called Christopher. Based on Mark Haddon's best-selling 2003 novel, Christopher investigates the killing of his neighbor's dog and in doing so has an adventure of self-discovery.

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now, it is 7 minutes after midnight and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.  

The William Daniel Mills Apprentice program was founded by Harold and Rosy Mills in honor of their late son Daniel. Under the leadership of Joseph C. Walsh, Roberta Emerson, Nick Bazo, Anne Hering, and Monica Tamborello the program provides elite high school and early college talent around central Florida with professional training through expert master classes and professional paid performance opportunities.

The William Daniel Mills Theatre is focused on ensuring theatre is accessible and inclusive with a diverse group of professionals and students. We are designed to promote skill, career, and character development of young adults and theatre professionals through our renowned Apprentice Program, our Agency Services and World-Class Productions. Our matinee show for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time on February 4th, is an inclusive performance with ASL and audio description for low and no vision patrons.

“We are excited to be presenting this unique and powerful show with our apprentices and to be back at Fringe Artspace" said Nick Bazo. “Our partnerships with Fringe, the Orlando Shakes and now Rollins College and Weathervane Theatre have enabled us to continue our success with the program and has spawned significant increased interest in additional partnerships here in Central Florida and nationally. We are thrilled with what we've done and where we are going.”

Directed by Edmarie Montes and assisted by Dee Quintero, this production features 3 performances:

Friday Feb 2, 2024 7:30pm

Saturday Feb 3, 2024 7.30pm

Sunday Feb 4, 2023 2:00pm - Inclusive performance! 

ASL and audio description for low and no vision patrons

Fringe Artspace - 54 W Church St, Orlando

Tickets: General Admission $18-$22

Click Here




