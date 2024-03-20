The Studio Theatre Announces Season 9

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Significant Productions has announced their 9th season at The Studio, entitled "Longing to Belong."

"'We long to belong and belonging and caring anchors our sense of place in the universe.'- Philosopher Patricia Churchland. Belonging is more than something humans want. According to psychologist Abraham Maslow human beings have a hierarchy of needs. To achieve self-actualization, first, our basic needs like food, water, shelter, and safety must be met. The very next and crucial human need is to belong, to find a community; a "village" as it were. This season Significant Productions has selected four scripts that highlight our need to be accepted as our authentic imperfect selves. Just as Pippin yearns for his "Corner of the Sky" we all long for a refuge and a social sphere to call our own. In season nine we want to dive deeper into what defines a community. How do you find it? How far will you go to keep it? What happens when you lose it? We are excited to announce Significant Productions' next season at The Studio: "Longing to Belong." said Artistic Director Whitney Morse.

Learn more about the season below:

THE VOTE | In Search of Latinidad.

By Bernardo Cubría

From award winning playwright Bernardo Cubría (Neighbors: a Fair Trade Agreement) comes a new satirical comedy The Vote. University Professor Paola Aguilar wants to become a mother and desperately needs money for...well, she'll tell you. So when THE Political Party offers her a substantial paycheck to help them understand the Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx/Latine Vote, she reluctantly takes the job. Can she help these political strategists understand all of the nuances of her community to save the election? Come help Paola make the biggest decision of her life. Will her own journey ultimately be more important than pinché politics?

DATES: Preview: Sept 24-26, 2024 | Opening: 9-27-24 | Closing: 10-19-24

Tickets: $25 for previews | $40 for performances

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID | Fresh breakfast, warm bed, new beginnings.

By Sarah Treem

In the early 1970's before women had places to turn in times of distress, they had to rely on a secret network of good samaritans. In When We Were Young and Unafraid, Agnes has turned her quiet bed and breakfast into one of the few spots where abused women can seek refuge. But to Agnes' dismay, her latest young runaway, Mary Anne, is having a profound and questionable influence on Penny, Agnes' teenage daughter. And as the drums of the feminist revolution grow louder, Agnes is forced to confront her own presumptions about the people she's been trying to help. Deeply moving and beautifully rendered, When We Were Young and Unafraid explores the cycle of abuse, the passion of youth, the wisdom of age, and the people who awaken us to new possibilities.

DATES: Preview: Nov 12-14, 2024 | Opening: 11-15-24 | Closing: 12-14-24

Tickets: $25 for previews | $40 for performances

PIPPIN | We've got magic to do!

Book by Roger O. Hirson and Music and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

PIPPIN is a captivating and surprising romp of a musical. This dark-comedy tells the story of King Charlemagne's son, Pippin, as he embarks on a quest to find his true identity and purpose. This magical musical features an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz. Follow Pippin on his journey to be extraordinary and find his "Corner of the Sky." Along the way he seeks the "Glory" of the battlefield, the "Morning Glow" from the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power. His enthralling odyssey explores the realms of good and evil, reality and fantasy. "Join us... we've got magic to do, just for you."

DATES: Preview: Jan 21-23, 2025 | Opening: 1-24-25 | Closing: 3-1-25

Tickets: $30 for previews | $45 for performances

QUALIA | A Radioactive Love Story

By Ashleigh Ann Gardner

Qualia, a post-nuclear play by Central Florida playwright and Studio Theatre veteran, Ashleigh Ann Gardner, is a dystopian story set 100 years in the future. The world has been decimated by toxic radiation save a few lingering humans. Alex lives alone safely tucked away in a bunker made by her doomsday prepping parents. Her only companion is Dom, a compassionate AI program engineered by her late mother. Alex and Dom are the only sentient creatures for miles. Until one day a knock outside the bunker door turns their safe world upside down. This intelligent and modern play explores the formula for being human. Is using logic, expressing emotion, and feeling love enough; or is a traditional corporeal form also required? Join us for this funny and honest science fiction play about finding what it means to be human in an isolated world.

DATES: Preview: April 1-3, 2025 | Opening: 4-4-25 | Closing: 4-26-25

Tickets: $25 for previews | $40 for performances

ABOUT THE STUDIO THEATRE:

The Studio Theatre is an extension of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, located in The Spanish Springs Town Square, in The Villages community. This venue is open to all and is operated by Significant Productions, Inc. The Studio Theatre is led by Producer Jason Goedken and Artistic Director Whitney Morse; Associate Artistic Director, Angel Creeks; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Production Managers, Leslie Becker and Mark Kirschenbaum; Resident Set and Props Designer, Joshua E. Gallagher; Lighting Supervisor, Collin Hall; Audio Supervisor, Kimber King; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Company Manager/Videographer, Ryan Loeckel; Resident Production Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Resident Stage Manager, Jess Mahoney; Dutchess of Carpentry, Alison Scharvella; Literary and Casting Associate, Jordan Gregson; Marketing Director, Taylor Adkins; Marketing Assistant, Jessica Nix; The Studio Theatre House Manager, Alec Speers; Assistant House Manager, Nichole Pollack.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

For each performance, doors open thirty minutes before curtain. All dates and plays are subject to change. More information about The Studio Theatre's ninth season is available online at the button below. *All shows this season will have 1:00pm matinees **All shows are produced by Significant Productions, Inc: www.SignificantProductions.org.

FOR SEASON NINE TICKETS:

March 20 - Inaugural Subscription renewals $89.50

March 20 - Subscription renewals begin $140 | Summer Add On (Subscriber): $70

April 17 - New Season Subscriptions will go on sale $140

April 17 - Individual Tickets go on sale (prices listed above)

April 17 - Summer Show Bundles (Non-Subscriber): $75

The Studio Theatre's Mission is to inspire the residents of Central Florida to examine relevant issues by elevating them through innovative and intimate storytelling. Think outside the box, inside the box.