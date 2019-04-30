The Brothers Grimm's SNOW WHITE Enchants Orlando Shakes' Stage

Snow White, adapted by Brandon Roberts, produced by Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF appears in the Goldman Theater from June 13 - July 28, 2019. Single tickets will become available May 2, 2019. Group tickets ($10 - $20) are available now by phone (407) 447-1700 ext. 1, online through orlandoshakes.org, or in person at the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center (812 East Rollins Street).

The Brothers Grimm fairy tale comes to life onstage, in a fast-paced, comical rendition of the classic story of love, envy, and magic. Jealous of Snow White's beauty, the wicked queen banishes the innocent princess to the woods. Will her courage and wit be enough to outsmart the queen's evil plot?

"It's such a wonderful and creative take on a well known tale most of us grew up with," Director of Education Anne Hering says. "This adaptation brings a fun and new take on Snow White while honoring its core message about love and courage."

The artistic team for Snow White includes Director Patrick Braillard, Scenic Designer Chris McKinney, Lighting Designer Philip Lupo, Costume Designer Mel Barger, Sound Designer Britt Sandusky, ASL Coordinator Mandy Longo, and Stage Manager Alyssa Will Zegers.

The cast of Snow White will be announced at a later date.





