Tay Anderson Will Sing the Hits of the Silver Screen in New Solo Cabaret

Tay Anderson will bring to the stage the hits of the silver screen in - See You At The Movies - her new solo cabaret in the popular Spotlight Cabaret Series at The Winter Park Playhouse April 24 and 25, 2024. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Ms. Anderson will use her accomplished vocals to pay tribute to the Oscar winners for "Best Original Song" from 1935 to the present. In this crowd-pleasing cabaret tribute, audiences will be treated to popular hits from films including "Lullaby of Broadway," "Alfie," and "Fame" among others.

Tay Anderson has previously appeared in numerous Mainstage productions at The Playhouse. Most recently she played the role of Marge in the sold-out run of Breaking Up Is Hard To Do and accompanied Heather Alexander as Katie Lane Murphy in Honky Tonk Laundry last August. A seasoned performer, Tay has been performing all over the region in professional shows for the last decade.

"We are thrilled to bring Tay back for another cabaret! She is an amazing entertainer with a fantastic voice and always puts on a great show! You won't want to miss this!" states Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday May 10 through Monday May 13, 2024. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday May 10, 2024 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.