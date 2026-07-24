THE PROM to Open at Theatre at St. Luke's in Orlando

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Theatre at St. Luke's invites audiences to experience THE PROM, a Broadway musical that reminds us how complicated, beautiful, and necessary it is to show up for one another.

With performances running August 6 through August 16, this feel-good hit by Matthew Sklar, Chad Beguelin, and Bob Martin follows a group of self-absorbed Broadway performers who travel to a small Indiana town after hearing about a high school student who has been barred from bringing her girlfriend to prom. What begins as a publicity-driven attempt to rewrite their own narratives quickly becomes something far more meaningful as they encounter real people, real challenges, and a story that refuses to be reduced to headlines or slogans.

At the center of it all is Emma, a student simply hoping to be seen, valued, and allowed to love openly. Around her is a town wrestling with fear, change, and the possibility of growth, and visitors who slowly realize they are not there to fix anything so much as they are there to listen and learn.

As unlikely friendships form and expectations unravel, the story becomes less about saving the day and more about learning how to truly show up for one another with honesty and humility.

'At Theatre at St. Luke's, we believe storytelling is sacred work. Theatre has the unique ability to bring together people who may never otherwise sit beside one another and create space for laughter, reflection, empathy, and honest conversation. That is why this show matters,' shares Steve MacKinnon, the production's Director.

THE PROM is directed by Steve MacKinnon, with Ke'Lee Pernell as Associate Director. The creative team includes Shane Bland and Grace Flaherty (Choreography), Joe C. Klug (Scenic Design), Ben Lowe (Lighting and Video Design), Katy Williams (Costume Design), Xavier Krejcha (Sound Design), Bradley Roberts (Vocal Direction), John R. Mason III (Orchestra Conductor), Monica Long Tamborello (Intimacy Direction), and Tiffany Meadows-Green (Production Stage Manager).

Filled with big-hearted musical numbers, sharp comedy, and moments of unexpected tenderness, THE PROM reminds audiences that every headline, every disagreement, and every difficult conversation involves real people searching for dignity, belonging, and understanding.

'The show asks us to examine what fear does to communities, while also imagining what courage, honesty, humility, and compassion might make possible instead,' says MacKinnon.

Join us this summer for THE PROM, a deeply human story that reminds us we are not meant to do life alone, but to show up for each other.

Performance Dates

Thursday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 9 at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 15 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Location

St. Luke's United Methodist Church

4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Rd., Orlando, FL 32819

Tickets

Tickets start at $15. Reserve your seats at st.lukes.org/prom.

About St. Luke's United Methodist Church

St. Luke's United Methodist Church is located in southwest Orlando and embraces the Christ-centered values of acceptance, hospitality, community, discipleship, and service. The church welcomes thousands of audience members each year to experience theatre productions that help share the church's core values.

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