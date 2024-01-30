Strings Sensation Violectric To Headlind At The Winter Garden Music Festival, February 24

Strings sensation Violectric electrify the Winter Garden Music Festival with their headlining performance on Saturday, February 24.

Performing together LIVE on stage, renowned “Vinylinist” and Band Founder Michelle Jones and the talented musicians of the Central Florida strings super-group Violectric announce their first live show of the year as a headlining act at the Winter Garden Music Festival on Saturday, February 24. 

Violectric will take the Main Street Stage at 8pm and showcase a collection of their unique custom arrangements of rock and pop songs reimagined into instrumental classics, performed live and exclusively on LED electric stringed instruments.  Audiences will be up on their feet and singing along as they experience the only LED string rock show of the 21st century unlike anything they've ever seen or heard.  The FREE multi-stage outdoor concert features a variety of live entertainment and music genres performing continuously and simultaneously for 11 hours throughout Historic Downtown Winter Garden.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be featured among top music acts at the Winter Garden Music Festival and do what we love to do best!” says Jones.  “After an amazing holiday show, we are very happy to offer another performance opportunity, our first of 2024, for our beloved Central Florida family, friends and fans.  We thank the City of Winter Garden for having us, and we look forward to electrifying more audiences there!”

Violectric has performed thousands of unique concerts and events for over a million fans worldwide since its inception in 2008.  Highlights include: Opening for named acts (Sia, Twenty-One Pilots, The Killers, John Legend and many others), as well as performing with and for celebrities (Morgan Freeman, Tim Burton, Emeril Lagasse, Sir Dr. NakaMats and others).  While Violectric has two recorded albums, they have also been part of the studio band for many other artists (Jon Anderson from YES, Mr. Las Vegas - Wayne Newton and others), along with composing and recording the soundtrack for Sea World/Busch Gardens' “Howl O Scream” with acclaimed movie director/producer Robin Cowie.  Additional notable performances include: The boat parade for the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Tampa Bay Lightning, Super Bowl LIV parties in Miami, dozens of music and arts festivals, hundreds of charity events and galas, the opening of major landmarks (new performing arts centers, new airport terminals, new museums, new exhibits, new hospitals, new schools), the lighting of the Hard Rock Neon Guitar Sign at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas and multiple television and media appearances. 

Experience Violectric LIVE at the 2024 Winter Garden Music Festival in Historic Downtown on Saturday, February 24 at 8pm on the Main Street Stage (1 N. Main Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787.)  For more information on Violectric and booking, visit Click Here.  For more on Violectric Education Programs, visit http://education.violectric.net/.  




