Spotlight: BOEING BOEING at Valencia College

Pay a visit to the ‘60s and Bernard’s swanky "bachelor flat" in Paris. With three airline stewardesses all unwittingly engaged to him at the same time, Bernard's life gets bumpy (to say the least) with the arrival of his friend Robert and all three fiancées in the city simultaneously.

“Fasten your seatbelts for the most deliriously funny flight of your life.” – Georgina Brown, Mail on Sunday "…has no earthly right to be as funny as it is." – Ben Brantley, The New York Times