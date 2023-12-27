Space Coast Symphony Hosts THE BEST OF COUNTRY MUSIC in January

The Space Coast Symphony will host The Best of Country Music next month, celebrating the legacy of country music, past and present. Hear more than 75 years of country music, showcased from legendary stars including Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash, to the biggest stars of today such as Dolly Parton, Billy Ray Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and the Zac Brown Band.

Performances will take place January 6 and 7, 2024. $30 tickets for The Best of Country Music are available through the orchestra website now!

Vocalists Sarah Purser and Andrew Lejeune will perform the following lineup:

TWAIN Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

UNDERWOOD Before He Cheats

PARTON Jolene

CASH Ring of Fire

PARTON / ROGERS Islands in the Stream

LADY A Need You Now

RUCKER Wagon Wheel

DENVER Take Me Home, Country Roads

MAVERICKS Dance The Night Away

SWIFT Love Story (Taylor’s Version)

NELSON Always on My Mind

CYRUS Achy Breaky Heart

JONES He Stopped Loving Her Today

LEE Lookin’ for Love

PARTON Here You Come Again

Zac Brown Band Chicken Fried

ROGERS The Gambler

TWAIN You’re Still The One

CAMPBELL Rhinestone Cowboy

CLINE Crazy

About the Artists

Sarah Purser is a Central Florida based mezzo soprano, music educator, and arts administrator. She earned her master of arts in music and bachelor of music education degrees from the University of Central Florida.

In addition to singing with Solaria, Sarah also serves as operations coordinator for Orlando Sings. She is also the education director for Opera Orlando, and maintains a private voice studio. Sarah is a founding member of the professional women’s vocal ensemble, The Helena Collective whose 2019 collaboration with Opera Orlando on their original production “6/VIII: The Six Wives of Henry VIII” received accolades and won critic’s choice award at the Orlando Fringe Festival. Sarah also enjoys singing with the professional choir at the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe and frequently performs roles with Opera Orlando as well as other companies. Recent performances include Abby in Thomas Albert’s Lizbeth, Marcellina in Marriage of Figaro; Jane Seymore in 6/VIII; The Six Wives of Henry the VIII, Hansel in Hansel and Gretel, and Tisbe in Rossinni’s Cenerentola. She has been a featured soloist with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Space Coast Symphony, Bach Festival Society of Winter Park, and the Messiah Choral Society.

A native of North Carolina, Andrew Lejeune attended Appalachian State University, where he studied with Dr. Joseph Amaya and earned a degree in voice. Having performed in over forty shows across Florida, some of his favorite roles include Curly in Oklahoma! (The Athens Theater), Skip Henderson in Life Could Be a Dream (Winter Park Playhouse), Radames in Aida (Cocoa Village Playhouse), Cinderella’s Prince in Into the Woods (Titusville), Enjolras in Les Miserables (Wayne Densch), and Detlef in The Student Prince (Orlando Light Opera). LeJeune has appeared with the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra on several occasions including singing on Broadway: One Singular Sensation and Music of the Night. LeJeune also has a recurring role as Elwood in the Blues Brothers at Universal Studios.