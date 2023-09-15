Russell Stephens To Debut New Solo Cabaret A PIECE OF SKY At The Winter Park Playhouse

The outstanding Mr. Russell Stephens brings to the cabaret stage the legendary music of Barbra Streisand in his latest solo cabaret - A Piece of Sky - in the popular Spotlight Cabaret Series at The Winter Park Playhouse October 11 and 12, 2023. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Mr. Stephens will use his versatile and compelling voice to pay tribute to the musical legacy of the iconic Ms. Barbra Streisand and her 60 year recording career. Not only will Russell be performing the Streisand's show-stopping and most recognized songs such as Don't Rain On My Parade, People, and Before The Parade Passes By, he will also be singing the lesser known and impactful B-side recordings that made Barbra Streisand the preeminent recording artist and vocalist that she is today.

Russell has previously appeared at The Playhouse in Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream, Christmas My Way!, and Crazy For Gershwin. Additionally, he brought the house down with his Spotlight Cabaret - Everybody Says Don't: the Music and Lyrics of Stephen Sondheim. Other recent credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Significant Productions); Cats (Huntsville HS - Alumni Guest Artist);The Addams Family (New Generation Theatrical); Assassins (Florida Theatrical Association); I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (Athens Theatre). Russell also appeared as The Camel in the 2022 premiere cast of O Wondrous Night at SeaWorld San Antonio following five seasons in the Orlando production. Russell is a proud graduate of the University of Alabama's Musical Theatre program.

"This is going to be a fantastic cabaret with Russell's gorgeous voice singing the well-loved music of Barbra Streisand! Get your tickets early before we sell out!" states Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at Click Here.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday, October 27 through Monday, October 30, 2023. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.