Riverside Theatre for Kids Presents NEWSIES JR. This Summer

Riverside Theatre for Kids presents the hit Broadway musical, Disney's Newsies The Musical, with performances June 30 & July 1, 2023 on the Stark Stage.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies The Musical is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies the news boys from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

In the late 1890's, newsboys were essential to newspaper distribution. While the morning papers were delivered directly to subscribers, afternoon editions relied solely on boys to sell them after school hours. The boys would purchase papers in bundles of a hundred and sell them individually for a penny. When newspapers raised their prices, newsboys went on strike as the costs were becoming prohibitive.

The strike began in July 18, 1899 and lasted for two weeks with devastating results for papers owned by Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst. While the strike did not lower costs per bundle, the papers offered to buy back any unsold papers from the newsboys, thus increasing the amount of money that the newsies received for their work.

In 1992, Disney made a musical film starring Christian Bale, David Moscow, Bill Pullman, Ann-Margaret and Robert Duvall. The film was directed by Kenny Ortega and featured music by Alan Menken. Unfortunately, the film was not well received.

In 2011 after a few successful film adaptations into major Broadway hits, Disney Theatricals revisited the film. Newsies The Musical premiered at the Paper Mill Playhouse on September 25, 2011 for a successful three week run. The production was later transferred to Broadway where it played for over 1,000 performances. The show not only features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman – with now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” but a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This full-length production starring performers aged 13 and up is directed by Kevin Quillinan, Director of Theatre Education at Riverside Theatre and stars: Timothy Cicco (Jack Kelly), Lauren Chesley (Katherine Plumber), Savannah Brown (Crutchie), Peter Wixon (Davey), Danielle Rustay (Race), Kristina Gregg (Albert), Giselle Fernandez (Finch), Sadie Rankin (Henry), Zachary Walsh (Romeo), Sophia Poulsen (Specs/Spot Conlon), Kyra Powell (Buttons), Carlee Miranda (Elmer), Ivy Cunningham (Ike), Rebekah Glunt (JoJo), Brieyana Miranda (Mike), Ava Cook (Mush), Ivy Engel (Splasher), Maggie Rankin (Les), Caitlyn Powell (Tommy Boy), Victoria Vendryes (Medda Larkin), and Kaitlin Simmons (Joseph Pulitzer).

Additional cast members include: Jacqueline Anding, Jackson Colontrelle, Zadie Diniz, Michaelle Drake, Liam Gasbarro, Amelia Lewis, Alexandre Mira, Pittman Rankin, Jasmine Tuller, and Jonas Warner.

Along with Director Quillinan, the creative team includes: Deborah Quillinan (Music Director), Adam Schnell (Choreographer), Jenna Houck (Scenic Designer), Corey Brittan (Costume Designer), Fiona Govin (Lighting Designer), Samantha Hopewell (Sound Designer), Emily Luongo (Props Designer) and Amy Bowman (Stage Manager).

Newsies The Musical

Performances take place on the Stark Stage on:

Friday, June 30 @ 5:30pm

Saturday, July 1 @ 1pm & 5:30pm

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling 772-231-6990 or online at Click Here.

A one-hour Newsies The Musical JR., for young performers aged 8 to 13, will be presented on July 21 & 22, 2023.

Riverside Theatre is located at 3250 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963.