Riverside Theatre Presents The Multi-Award-Winning, International Hit KINKY BOOTS

Riverside Theatre presents the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots. Sponsored by Bobbie Olsen, The O'Haire Group – Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and the Theatre's Patron Producers Group, Kinky Boots plays the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre from February 20 – March 17, 2024.

Steve Pateman, a fifth generation shoemaker from Northhamptonshire, England, found fame after his company's story was turned into an acclaimed British film in 2005.

W J Brookes, the shoe company, was founded in 1898 and became a very successful family business. Steve joined the business in 1979 and when he took over from his father in 1990, the shoe factory was struggling as fashions were changing and inexpensively-made shoes from overseas were flooding the market.

“Trouble at the Top,” an episode of the documentary series from BBC2, aired in 1999 and showcased how Steve and Sue Sheppard created a line of women's shoes and boots that could support the weight of a man. Sue (born Anthony) owned a store that specialized in clothing for transgendered individuals and drag queens. The shoe line, called Divine, was an immediate success accounting for 50% of W J Brookes' sales that year. Unfortunately, while sales to that market were brisk, financial difficulties continued and W J Brookes closed its doors in 2000.

The BBC2 episode inspired Geoff Deane and Tim Firth to write the film, Kinky Boots. While the character names were changed, the premise remained the same. The film, released in 2005, became successful and earned many nominations from the film community.

A musical adaptation of the film opened on Broadway in April 2013 with original music written by Grammy Award-winning artist Cyndi Lauper and a book written by Tony Award-winning actor Harvey Fierstein. Kinky Boots won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score for Ms. Lauper. A production opened in London's West End in 2015 and earned the Olivier Award for Best Musical. The Broadway production closed in April 2019 after over 2,500 performances.

The show focuses on Charlie Price and the changes his life takes when his father unexpectedly dies leaving him with the shoe factory, which is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy. While contemplating his family legacy and his duty to their long-time employees, Charlie comes in contact with Lola, a drag queen star, who is looking for durable footwear for her and her fellow drag performers.

Radically changing the factory's product line surprises the workers and brings up strong hostility by others. Though challenges are exposed, in the end, the seeds of acceptance and empathy are sown.

When the debut of the new shoe line is put in jeopardy at an important footwear show in Milan, Lola and her angels arrive to save the day.

Riverside Theatre's production of Kinky Boots is Directed and Choreographed by DJ Salisbury and stars Josh Canfield as Charlie, Darius A. Harper as Lola, Emily Bacino Althaus as Lauren, Arianne Davidow as Nicola, Dane Agostinis as Don, and John Anker Bow as George.

The cast includes: Kaelee M. Albritton (Gemma/Louise), Ashley Alexandra (Pat), Anthony Avino (Angel), Jordan Wesley Brown (Angel), Joe Caskey (Richard), Terrence Clowe (Simon Sr.), Ellie Frances (Trish), Jack Wesley Gerhard (Harry), Shane Hall (Angel), Kelsey McCollaum (Maggie), Val Moranto (Marge), Andrew Richard Norlen (Angel), Caleb Russell Quezon (Angel), Sam Rohloff (Angel), Nathan Quay Thomas (Ensemble), and James Young (Mr. Price).

The production team includes: Jeffrey Campos (Musical Director), Jacob Carll (Assistant Music Director), Shane Hall (Associate Choreographer), Cliff Simon (Scenic Design), Kurt Alger (Costume & Wig Design), Yael Lubetzky (Lighting Design), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Design), Kelly Shih (Programmer) with Mark Johnson (Production Stage Manager), Lydia Runge (Assistant Stage Manager) and Katie Wilhem (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting was done in New York City by The Wojcik Casting Team.

Kinky Boots performs February 20 – March 17, 2024 on the Stark Stage at Riverside Theatre. Tickets start at $45. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at Click Here.

Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm; with matinees on Wednesdays, select Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm.