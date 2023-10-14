Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Osceola Arts

“What makes a monster and what makes a man?” These lyrics illustrate so well the essence of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, the soaring gothic musical based on the classic Victor Hugo novel and featuring music from the Disney film of the same name. This question sets the stage for an epic tale that is currently being vividly brought to life on the Osceola Arts stage. This production is beautifully imagined, magnificently sung and emotionally resonant – and serves as the perfect opener to Osceola Arts’ 63rd season.

If you are not familiar with the story, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Peter Parnell, introduces the audience to hunchback, Quasimodo (Carlos Ashby) raised inside Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th century Paris by the Archdeacon, Claude Frollo (Emmanuel Cadet) after the death of Jehan (Shaquille Marcano Quiles) – Claude’s brother (and Quasimodo’s father). Hidden in the bell tower of the cathedral, Quasimodo becomes the designated ringer of the cathedral bells – isolated and under the watchful eye of his “master”, Frollo. But when the day comes where the city of Paris celebrates Feast of Fools, the one day each year Gypsies can openly dance and sing in the streets, Quasimodo decides to explore “Out There” – where he meets Esmeralda (Esther Olivo) who saves him from pain and humiliation after being crowned the king of fools – the person with the ugliest face in the city. This encounter changes everything for Quasimodo and Esmeralda as well as Phoebus du Martin (Steven Moeslein), the newly appointed captain of the cathedral guard who becomes enamored with Esmeralda as well. Bur Claude Frollo also begins to pine for the gypsy woman setting forth a series of events that changes all of their lives forever.

I was just recently introduced to THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME for the first time when reviewing another local production, so I was excited to get the chance to see it again in a new light. Osceola Arts does an excellent job bringing this story to life – striking the right balance of humanity and epic storytelling. Christopher Robinson ensures the action moves at a solid pace and utilizes the layers of the set to great effect – conveying the vast size of Notre Dame Cathedral and its complex architecture through creative blocking and staging. He has also assembled an excellent cast who embody their characters extremely well and allow the audience to become immersed in their stories.

Speaking of the cast, this large ensemble is a wonder to behold, and especially to hear. I believe THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME score may be one of the richest and most vocally layered in musical theatre, especially in its choral numbers – so hearing the wall of beautiful sound created by this cast was thrilling. Emmanuel Cadet, as Claude Frollo is more subtle and subdued in his wickedness and cruelty than expected but is able to show off his rich voice in Frollo’s musical numbers – with “Hellfire” being especially effective. As Phoebus, Steven Moeslein is bold and charming, and handles his scenes, especially the epic fight in Act 2, with great skill. Esther Olivo is excellent as the gypsy Esmeralda – delivering a passionate and nuanced performance which features an electric dance number and a stirring rendition of “God Help the Outcasts”. As Clopin Trouillefou, the king of the gypsies, Sandro Ruiz is fantastic and leads the cast in a rousing version of “Topsy Turvy”. Finally, in the title role, Carlos Ashby is wonderful. He illustrates Quasimodo’s humanity underneath the damaged exterior quite well and delivers some amazing musical moments throughout the evening.

Osceola Arts is rich with creative talent bringing THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME to life on stage. Kit Cleto, as Music Director, creates that wall of beautiful sound in the epic choral numbers, more subtle and beautifully human moments in the more emotional songs, and rousing and powerful anthems – especially from Quasimodo and Esmeralda. Kristin Porteous’ choreography is inspired and extremely entertaining to watch and Waylon Lemasters’ scenic designs capture the skeleton-like wooden structures of the cathedral quite effectively, punctuated by a beautiful stained-glass window lit effectively by lighting designer Bradley Cronenwett. Daisy McCarthy Tucker’s costumes are perfectly fit for the story and beautifully conceived. Esmeralda’s “God Help the Outcasts” dress is particularly memorable, with pops of blue and purple which capture her character quite well. Clopin’s “Court of Miracles” outfit also stands out – with vivid reds and blacks all the way down to his boots. And Anna Eilers’ wigs are also well done – adding perfect finishing touches to the character designs.

Overall, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Osceola Arts is everything you want in a musical – compelling story, human emotion (and conflict), vivid and colorful production numbers, and glorious music performed by an extremely talented cast. As of this writing, there are only five more performances left so don’t miss your chance to see this epic tale brought to life on stage.

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, presented by Osceola Arts, runs through October 22nd. Tickets are only $30, with senior, student and group rates available. Shows run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Osceola Arts is pleased to provide an audio descriptive performance for blind and low vision patrons on Friday, October 20 at 7:30pm and an American Sign Language - interpreted performance on October 21 at 2:00pm. For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

All Photos provided by Ashleigh Ann Gardner and feature the cast of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

