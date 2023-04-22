Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Athens Theatre

In the world of theatre, there are some shows that simply resonate on a different level. In my experience, this happens when the perfect cast comes together with visionary creatives at the perfect moment in time. And when these puzzle pieces all snap into place, it delivers a performance that just feels different, one that makes the audience feel like they are lucky to be in that moment together. If you have experienced this before, you know, it is truly magical. Typically, this has been, for me, a feeling primarily reserved for popular, highly acclaimed shows, usually on Broadway (but not always). On Thursday night - I experienced that same rush, those same chills, and that same rare feeling sitting in the audience for the first time at the historic Athens Theatre in Deland, Florida - witnessing their latest production of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME. As I sat there, I forgot that the amazingly talented cast were all volunteers - brought together by their love for the art and a passion for performance - and reveled as they delivered a stunning piece of musical theatre that was truly wonderous to behold.

Now if you are a regular reader of my theatrical reviews, you may be saying "But Joseph, you like everything!" and I will admit - as a passionate lover of theatre (and performer) I do tend to find the best in all the theatre I am privileged to see. But my friends, you have to trust me on this - this is something special - something you simply do not want to miss.

This was not only my first time visiting the lovely Athens Theatre in Deland, but it was also my first time seeing THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME. I came into the show expecting, like many I imagine, to see a staged version of the Disney film - due to the fact that it has music by Alan Menken and Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (with a book by Peter Parnell) - who created the original score for the 1996 Disney film. But this production is something different. Messrs. Menken, Schwartz and Parnell have crafted a show that features those familiar tunes from the film (along with many new pieces), yes, but one that uses them to bring the original gothic novel by Victor Hugo to bold, brilliant life on stage. Gone is the colorful, happier lens Disney applied to the story and instead we get an epic, darker, and deeply beautiful story that asks the question "What makes a monster and what makes a man?"

In case you didn't read the Victor Hugo original (or haven't seen the classic 1939 film starring Charles Laughton), THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME tells the story of deformed hunchback, Quasimodo (Robert Justin Dresner) raised inside Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th century Paris by the Archdeacon, Claude Frollo (Alan Ware) when Frollo's brother (and Quasimodo's father) Jehan (Logan Reynolds) dies. Quasimodo grows up to be the bell ringer of the cathedral and does all that his "master", Frollo, asks of him - hiding out of sight and never leaving Notre Dame. But on January 6, during the Feast of Fools, Quasimodo journeys outside - encountering the gypsies allowed to celebrate openly on that day only. One gypsy woman, Esmeralda (Adriana Aquino Andino) comes to his aid when the crowd turns on him, enamoring herself to him and changing his life forever. As Esmeralda journeys inside the cathedral, she also becomes the object of affection by the new Captain of the Guard, Phoebus De Martin (Christopher DeJongh) and also the object of lustful desire by Frollo. This love triangle? Square? Drives the actions of all three men, leading to a tumultuous and truly tragic conclusion.

As I mentioned at the beginning of this review, there is so much that is right about this production. Huge credit to Director and Choreographer Mayme Paul for gathering this stellar cast together and for her creative vision to bring this story to such vivid life. This epic story, in less skilled hands, could very likely feel too heavy or too dark, but Ms. Paul strikes the perfect balance - understanding (and elevating) the humanity and tragedy throughout.

I cannot say enough great things about this cast. First, this is probably one of the most vocally demanding musicals I have seen in a long time - especially for the ensemble, but this group rises to the challenge giving a full range of musical moments - from beautifully painted classic choral underscores to giant emotional climaxes. The chorus of Gargoyles and Statues who are Quasimodo's "friends" do a wonderful job when they are on stage. Huge kudos to Music Director Bert Rodriguez who has crafted together the exquisite and powerful vocals throughout.

The principal cast each bring their characters to life with extreme skill. As Esmeralda, Adriana Aquino Andino is spirited but vulnerable and has some lovely moments, in particular her passionate delivery of the beautiful "God Help the Outcasts". Christopher deJongh is equally great as Phoebus and has numerous opportunities to show his wide vocal range and even sword fighting skill as the captain of the guard. As Clopin Trouillefou, the king of the gypsies, Kit Cleto is mysterious and fun and gives the audience a thrilling performance, especially in "Topsy Turvy" and "The Court of Miracles". Now, every good story needs a good villain and Alan Ware is brilliant (and terrifying) as the Archdeacon Claude Frollo. He oozes disdain and evil and is mesmerizing in his delivery. I can't remember the last time I had such visceral anger at a fictional character on stage - Mr. Ware's Frollo is that good. And in the title role, as the Hunchback himself, Robert Justin Dresner is absolutely magnificent. His Quasimodo is so layered - conflicted, eager to please, caring, protective and most importantly a truly beautiful human being inside, even though his outside doesn't may not reveal it. Mr. Dresner's acting is excellent, but his voice is something to behold - with a masterful delivery of the soaring melodies and bold declarations of this tragic character.

The creative vision for Athens Theatre's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME provides the backdrop for the magic to happen. As mentioned, Bert Rodriguez' music direction ensures this highly talented cast delivers their vocals without flaw. Michael Brewer's wooden scaffold structure (and giant cathedral bells) that forms the backbone of the scenic design works very well - providing the layers and levels for the action to occur. Tamara Marke-Lares' costumes provide the right splash of color in an otherwise dark tale, and Annmarie Duggan's lighting sets the mood quite well - especially in some of the more foreboding numbers like Frollo's masterfully creepy "Hellfire". Finally, Lamar Hickley's sound design ensures that every note of this beautiful score can be heard.

I realize that for many reading this review, the drive up to Deland may typically be something that has prevented you from checking out the Athens Theatre before. I get it - that was me too. But trust me, this production of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME is more than worth the drive. It is something I personally would go twice as far to get to see, it is that good. It is a beautifully staged, brilliantly performed story that captivates and thrill - and one that will stay with this reviewer for a very long time.

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, presented by The Athens Theatre, runs through May 7th. Tickets are $27 for Adults, $25 for Seniors, $12 for Students/Children and $32 for Preferred seating. Groups of eight or more are $23 pp. Special catered Box Seats are also available. Performances take place at the Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720-4208. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Click Here or calling (386) 736-1500. For more information check out the listing here.

All photos by Mike Kitaif