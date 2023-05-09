ROCK HARD REVUE Returns To The Stage Saturday Nights At The Dreams Lounge & Bar

Ever wonder what it would be like to see a "Magic Mike" style show in real life? Impressing audiences statewide for over 10 years with its 90-minute, fully costumed and choreographed Vegas-style production, Florida's #1 male revue show "Rock Hard Revue" returns to the stage this month featuring sexy male performers, all-new themed production numbers, returning favorites, audience participation, live vocals and more.

WHEN: Every Saturday night. Doors open at 6:30pm. The show starts at 7pm.

WHERE: The Dreams Lounge & Bar, 8385 S US HWY 1792, Fern Park, FL, 32730.

Directed and choreographed by David Greenhouse, former director and choreographer of "Chippendales" in Las Vegas and choreographer of Joe Manganiello's "La Bare" in Dallas, Rock Hard Revue is a highly entertaining, must-see for girls' night out, birthdays and bachelorette parties.

Since launching in Orlando in December of 2012, Rock Hard Revue has quickly grown to selling out weekly shows, performing all throughout the state and being recognized nationally as a contestant on "America's Got Talent." In addition to the success of the show, the Rock Hard Revue fellas are also largely involved in the community having volunteered, performed and participated with numerous charitable, social and industry 0rganizations, including Making Strides, Walk Now for Autism Speaks, Habitat for Humanity, Children's Home Society, Southern Women's Show, Beautiful Bride Expos and many more.

Tickets start at $44. Preferred, VIP and Premier seating options are available. Ages 18 and up. For more information about Rock Hard Revue and to purchase tickets in advance, visit Click Here or call 407-347-5035 to make a reservation.