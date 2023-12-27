RIDE THE CYCLONE To Have Central Florida Premiere At Theatre South Playhouse In Dr. Phillips!

Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips has announced the Central Florida Premiere of the cult hit musical “Ride The Cyclone!” With book, music, and lyrics by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond this dark comedy musical takes the stage at the Playhouse to thrill and chill audiences in an immersive space.

In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of a group of teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller, The Amazing Karnak, invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. This popular musical is a funny and moving look at what makes a life well-lived!

After an intense round of auditions the creative team made the decision to double cast the show, allowing a larger group of young performers the ability to take part in the show. Theatre South Playhouse is extremely excited to give fourteen (14) young professionals the chance to bring this show to the Central Florida area. With the cast featuring Orlando favorites such as Pat Clark (Matilda, Puffs, Radium Girls, The Prom), Jana Denning (The Prom), Marlo Coffin, and Natalie Hightower, this show promises to be one that you will not want to miss.

Additionally, Theatre South Playhouse raised money externally in order to be able to produce the show as part of our mainstage season and offer these teen and college age performers a professional stipend. Theatre South Playhouse received funding from Massey Services, the Florida Theatrical Association's Barbara H. Gault grant, as well as private public donations.

Directed by Hillary Brook (Matilda, Urinetown, School of Rock, Be More Chill, The Sound of Music), with choreography by Chris Payen, and musical direction by Alex LaPlante.

*Previous work with Theatre South Playhouse in parentheses

Tickets go on sale January 11th, 2024 at 6 PM.

Theatre South Playhouse will present 10 shows over two weekends, with 2 nights of possible extensions:

Friday, March 1 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 3 7pm

Friday, March 8 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 10 7pm.

For more information, please call 407-601-4380 or email Admin@TheatreSouthplayhouse.org.

Theatre South Playhouse is located at The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips at 7601 Della Drive, Suite 15, Orlando, FL 32819. For more information about Theatre South Playhouse visit, Click Here.