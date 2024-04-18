RHYTHMS OF THE CARIBBEAN Comes to The Winter Park Playhouse in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of Black Music Month and Caribbean American Heritage month, The Winter Park Playhouse has teamed up with Barbara Chandler Productions to present - Rhythms of the Caribbean - an evening celebrating Caribbean music showcasing Caribbean steel pan and poetry, Caribbean folk songs and Caribbean Gospel singers. This unique one night event will take place at The Winter Park Playhouse in their beautiful lobby bar/cabaret space on Thursday, June 13 at 7:30pm.

Barbara Chandler was born in St.Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands and is a long time Central Florida resident. She has worked for the last decade as the manager and cultural arts educator for The Hannibal Square Heritage Center in Winter Park, Florida where she educates visitors on the African-American community's contributions and impact on the City of Winter Park. She is an organizer of many educational events and cultural celebrations and oversees all of the center's operations.

Additionally, Barbara is a well respected leader in the community (the first African-American mayoral candidate in 2019) and is an advocate for inclusion, cultural experiences and creative expression. She has over 20 years of non-profit experience and a personality that lights up a room. Her most recent endeavour, Barbara Chandler Productions, creates performances of unique artists in cultural celebration.

Barbara Chandler Productions created Rhythms of the Caribbean as follow up to last year's popular Sounds of Soul event.

As a tribute to Black Music Month and Caribbean American Heritage month, Rhythms of the Caribbean will feature "The Pannist and The Poet'' from the Islands of Trinidad and Tobago, steel pan player Anthony Lewis and poet Winston Andrews. The evening will also feature Caribbean Gospel singer Stacey "Elevated" Wilson as well as Jamaican storyteller and folklorist Violet Lawrence.

"I am very excited to be working in collaboration once again with The Winter Park Playhouse! As we present Rhythms of the Caribbean, we pay tribute to Caribbean heritage and traditions and present a unique blend of talent that reflects this diverse community!" confirms Barbara Chandler.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.



