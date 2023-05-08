Photos: Spend SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Titusville Playhouse

Take your first look at the beauty & art of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH at the Titusville Playhouse with brand new photos from the production!

The show opens Friday, May 12 and runs through Sunday, June 4! Tickets begin at $25 and are available online at Click Here or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

Sunday in the Park with George follows painter Georges Seurat in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte." Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot, not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

The cast stars Logan Denninghoff as George & Erica DeJongh as Dot/Marie with Joanne Van Zyl as Old Lady/Blair Daniels, Matthew Sheaffer as Franz/Dennis, Noah Thomas as Boatman/Charles Redmond, Christopher DeJongh as Jules/Robert Greenberg, Emilee Mari Fruscella as Yvonne/Naomi Eisen, Myanell Enriquez as Celeste 1/Waitress, Sarah Crouch as Celeste 2/Elaine, Rachel Erickson as Nurse/Harriet Pawling/Mrs., Sienna Weir as Frieda/Betty, Skyla Pierce as Louise, Thomas Greene as Soldier/Alex, James "Jimbo" Bordenkircher as Mr./Lee Randolph, Andrew Sparks as Louis/Billy Webster.

Executive Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron, directs the Playhouse production of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, featuring music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Jordyn Linkous as Costume & Wig Designer, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer, William Gibbons-Brown as Lighting Designer, Davis Vande Steeg as Master Electrician, Christian Fleming as Scenic/Projection Designer, Jonathan Willis as Props Designer & Scenic Painting, Eric Norton as Technical Director, and Morgan Firestone as stage manager.