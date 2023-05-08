Photos: Spend SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Titusville Playhouse

Sunday in the Park with George follows painter Georges Seurat in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts Photo 1 Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts
Review: THE SECRET GARDEN by Central Florida Vocal Arts at Dr. Phillips Center Photo 2 Review: THE SECRET GARDEN by Central Florida Vocal Arts at Dr. Phillips Center
Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse Photo 3 Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 4 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement

Take your first look at the beauty & art of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH at the Titusville Playhouse with brand new photos from the production!

The show opens Friday, May 12 and runs through Sunday, June 4! Tickets begin at $25 and are available online at Click Here or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

Sunday in the Park with George follows painter Georges Seurat in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte." Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot, not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

The cast stars Logan Denninghoff as George & Erica DeJongh as Dot/Marie with Joanne Van Zyl as Old Lady/Blair Daniels, Matthew Sheaffer as Franz/Dennis, Noah Thomas as Boatman/Charles Redmond, Christopher DeJongh as Jules/Robert Greenberg, Emilee Mari Fruscella as Yvonne/Naomi Eisen, Myanell Enriquez as Celeste 1/Waitress, Sarah Crouch as Celeste 2/Elaine, Rachel Erickson as Nurse/Harriet Pawling/Mrs., Sienna Weir as Frieda/Betty, Skyla Pierce as Louise, Thomas Greene as Soldier/Alex, James "Jimbo" Bordenkircher as Mr./Lee Randolph, Andrew Sparks as Louis/Billy Webster.

Executive Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron, directs the Playhouse production of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, featuring music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Jordyn Linkous as Costume & Wig Designer, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer, William Gibbons-Brown as Lighting Designer, Davis Vande Steeg as Master Electrician, Christian Fleming as Scenic/Projection Designer, Jonathan Willis as Props Designer & Scenic Painting, Eric Norton as Technical Director, and Morgan Firestone as stage manager.

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
The Company of Sunday in the Park with George

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Logan Denninghoff

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Erica DeJongh and Logan Denninghoff

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Erica DeJongh

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Erica DeJongh & Andrew Sparks

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Logan Denninghoff & the Cast of Sunday in the Park with George

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Skyla Pierce & Emilee Mari Fruscella

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Sienna Weir & Matthew Sheaffer

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Sarah Crouch & Thomas Greene

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Sarah Crouch & Myanell Enriquez

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
James 'Jimbo' Bordenkircher& Rachel Erickson

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Joanne Van Zyl & Logan Denninghoff

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Sarah Crouch, Myanell Enriquez & Thomas Greene

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Erica DeJongh

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Logan Denninghoff

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
The Company of Sunday in the Park with George




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

Review: THE SECRET GARDEN by Central Florida Vocal Arts at Dr. Phillips Center Photo
Review: THE SECRET GARDEN by Central Florida Vocal Arts at Dr. Phillips Center

There are some musical theatre scores that burrow themselves into your subconscious and stay with you long after the first listen or the first time experiencing a show in a darkened theatre. For me, Lucy Simon’s score for THE SECRET GARDEN is one of those that has permanent real estate in my head ever since I first listened to the cast album 32 years ago . Maybe it’s Ms. Simon’s soaring, beautiful melodies or Marsha Norman’s poetic and poignant lyrics (and book) but THE SECRET GARDEN is, vocally, as luscious and verdant as the garden that features prominently in the play. It is a perfect vehicle, then, for a company with “Vocal Arts” in its name – and in Central Florida Vocal Arts’ (CFVA) production, now playing through May 7th at the Dr. Phillips Center, the music takes center stage and is allowed to blossom into something truly magical.

Opera Orlando To Present BASEBALL: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER, May 19 & 21 Photo
Opera Orlando To Present BASEBALL: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER, May 19 & 21

Opera Orlando concludes its 2022-23 Opera Everlasting season On the Town with something a little different—Baseball: a Musical Love Letter.

Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts Photo
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts

'Laughter through tears is my favorite emotion', states southern sage and beauty shop owner Truvy Jones in STEEL MAGNOLIAS. No line of dialogue describes so well the audience's experience while viewing this hilarious and touching play. And in Osceola Arts’ latest production of the Robert Harling classic the laughs (and tears) are plenty – orchestrated by six talented actors embodying these old friends from Chinquapin Parish, Louisiana.

Interview: Kathy Ramsberger, CEO of Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Interview: Kathy Ramsberger, CEO of Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts

One of the first things I realized when I moved to Orlando back in 2020 was the extremely active and vibrant arts scene. This came as a real surprise because, as an outsider, I had previously only associated the area with theme parks and tourism. I quickly learned about the wealth of talent, artistic offerings and culture available to us all here in the City Beautiful and of the amazing venues and spaces where art and culture happen here every day and have since had a chance to personally experience so many of those spaces as I review performances there. One of those key spaces, or cultural “hearts” of the city, is the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – a stellar, state of the art venue that houses multiple performance spaces and makes its mission to provide “Arts For Every Life”. To learn more about the Dr. Phillips Center and everything it has to offer today (and for the future), I sat down with CEO Kathy Ramsberger who provided a bit of background on her own journey and discussed the role the center plays bringing arts and culture to the people of Orlando and beyond.


More Hot Stories For You

ROCK HARD REVUE Returns To The Stage Saturday Nights At The Dreams Lounge & BarROCK HARD REVUE Returns To The Stage Saturday Nights At The Dreams Lounge & Bar
Photos: Spend SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Titusville PlayhousePhotos: Spend SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Titusville Playhouse
Opera Orlando To Present BASEBALL: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER, May 19 & 21Opera Orlando To Present BASEBALL: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER, May 19 & 21
THE SORAUREN BOOK CLUB to Play the Orlando Fringe in MayTHE SORAUREN BOOK CLUB to Play the Orlando Fringe in May

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters & More in Mary Tyler Moore Documentary Video Video: Bernadette Peters & More in Mary Tyler Moore Documentary
The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Video
The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desperate Measures
The Winter Park Playhouse (5/12-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Let Me See Your Booty: The Return of SharkTooth Sam
Orlando Fringe Festival (5/18-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas at the Movies: A Very Merry Sequel
Northland Church (12/07-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre UCF’s Pegasus PlayLab: Bite Me
Theatre UCF Black Box (6/14-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty & the Beast: In Concert
Northland Church (9/07-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunday in the Park with George
Titusville Playhouse Inc. (5/12-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hand-Drawn Jazz
Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater (Dr. Phillips Center) (6/17-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Xanadu
Osceola Arts (7/21-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AIN'T DONE BAD
The Renaissance Theatre Company (5/22-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: A 90's Musical
Osceola Arts (6/09-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU