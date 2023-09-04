Photos: First Look at THE PROM at The Titusville Playhouse

The Prom is coming to the Titusville Playhouse! Performances begin Friday, September 8 and run through Sunday, October 1! Tickets are available online at Click Here or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

Get a first look in the all new photos below!

It’s a story of love, acceptance and embracing the person you were meant to be. You’re invited to The Prom, Broadway’s new smash hit and now a major motion picture on Netflix that’s full of sparkle and “Zazz!” A troupe of hilarious, self-absorbed and down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend. The Prom – it’s about a love that unites them all! Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever.

The cast stars Delaney Sue McGough as Emma Nolan, Myanell Enriquez as Alyssa Greene, Mandy Kerridge as Dee Dee Allen, Steven J. Heron as Barry Glickman, Sarah Ruth Joyner as Angie Dickinson, and Cory Evans as Trent Oliver.

Featuring Holly Fuller as Mrs. Greene, Tony Wildfong as Mr. Hawkins, Danny Sanchez as Sheldon, Brendan Kellman Sowerby as Kevin, Carson Skidmore as Nick, Kayla Marie Bors as Shelby and Sarah Grayce Crouch as

Joining as the students and parents of James Madison High are Anabella Atmaja, Karlo Buxo-Morales, Jana Denning, Kayla Elliott, Rachel Erickson, Nichole Gould, Cooper Mangini, Elina Sanchez, Cullen Sanders, Steven Smith, Tianna Stevens and Lindsey Strembicki.

The production, overseen by Executive Artistic Director Steven J. Heron, features direction by Niko Stamos, choreography by Jordyn Linkous, music direction by Spencer Crosswell and stage management by Emily O’Neal. The production team includes Jordyn Linkous as costume & wig designer, Spencer Crosswell as sound designer, Davis Vande Steeg as lighting designer, Niko Stamos as scenic & video designer, Jonathan Willis as props designer & scenic painting.

Don’t be late, get your PROM tickets today!