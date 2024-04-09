Photos: First Look at THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL at Orlando Family Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orlando Family Stage, previously known as Orlando REP, is presenting The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (Theatre for Young Audiences Edition), onstage now through May 7.

See photos below!

Fresh off the heels of Disney + releasing a new Percy Jackson series, this is the dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling book that took Broadway by storm by storm! Teenager Percy Jackson discovers he is the half-blood son of a Greek god! With newly- discovered powers he cannot control, a destiny he does not want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail, Percy and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus’s missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods.

Performances for this production are Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm and 5:30pm. An American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreted show is April 20 at 2:00pm, and an Audio Descriptive show is April 20 at 5:30pm. To purchase tickets, visit orlandorep.com or call 407- 896-7365. Walk-up tickets are also available, same-day (subject to availability), at the Box Office. Orlando Family Stage is located at 1001 East Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical was written by Joe Tracz with music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, adapted from the book “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan. This show was originally commissioned, created, and produced off-Broadway by TheaterWorksUSA. The Lightning Thief is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. The cast features Dustin Cunningham as Mr. Brunner & Others, Mandi Jo John* as Mrs. Dodds, Sally Jackson, Clarisse & Others, Joshua Plante as Grover and Mr. D, Jose Rivera as Percy Jackson, Collin.

Brogan Stinnett as Luke, Ares, & Others, Alexis Yard as Annabeth Chase, with Harvey Evans and Avianna Tato as swings. The production team includes Director Tara Kromer, Choreographer Kim Ball, Music Director Alexander LaPlante, Fight Director Bill Warriner, Assistant Director Leigh Green, Scenic Designer Cliff Price, Costume Designer Annie Trombo, Lighting Designer George Jackson, Sound Designer Anthony Narciso, Props Designer Sarah Bender Allen, Puppet Designer Nic Parks. Video Designer Tim Brown, Stage Manager Julia Hammond, and Assistant Stage Manager Rami Amm.

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

To learn more about Orlando Family Stage’s upcoming programming, both on and offstage, visit orlandofamilystage.com or call 407-896-7365. Orlando Family Stage is a three-theatre complex located in Loch Haven Park at 1001 East Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803.