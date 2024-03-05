Osceola Arts to Present 42 STREET This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Osceola Arts will bring the timeless charm of Broadway to Central Florida with its latest production, 42nd Street. Set in the heart of 1930s New York, this celebrated musical follows the fairy-tale rise of a wide-eyed young chorus girl who becomes a star overnight, capturing the essence of Broadway dreams against a backdrop of love, laughter, and dazzling dance numbers. Featuring some of Broadway's most show-stopping tunes, 42nd Street promises an unforgettable experience that will have audiences tapping their feet from curtain rise to curtain fall.

In keeping with its commitment to accessibility and community engagement, Osceola Arts is proud to offer special performances of 42nd Street:

Audio Described Performance: Experience the magic on Friday, March 29, at 7:30 PM with our audio-described performance, designed to enhance the enjoyment for our visually impaired patrons.

American Sign Language-interpreted Performance**: On Saturday, March 30, at 2:00 PM, we are pleased to offer a performance interpreted in American Sign Language, ensuring the deaf and hard-of-hearing community can fully engage with this classic Broadway story.

Patrons interested in these special performances are encouraged to contact the Osceola Arts box office to inquire about the best seating options and additional information.

42nd Street is more than just a musical; it's a celebration of the golden age of Broadway, filled with captivating performances and the kind of heartwarming story that makes theater so special. Whether you're a lifelong fan of musical theater or experiencing Broadway magic for the first time, 42nd Street at Osceola Arts is the perfect outing for the entire family.

Tickets and Information:

For tickets, performance schedules, and further details about "42nd Street," please visit www.osceolaarts.org or reach out directly to the Osceola Arts box office at boxoffice@osceolaarts.org.