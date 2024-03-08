Osceola Arts Unveils JERSEY BOYS, 9 TO 5 And More for 64th Broadway Series Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Osceola Arts has announced the launch of its 64th Broadway Series Season, an exciting lineup of theatrical productions set to captivate and enchant audiences of all ages. This season, the company celebrates the magic of live theater with an array of shows that promise to bring the best of Broadway to Central Florida.

The Season's Shows Include:

Jersey Boys

Step into the harmonious world of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons as this Tony Award-winning musical takes you on a journey through the legendary band's rise to fame, their hits, and the personal and professional challenges they faced along the way.

A 1940s Radio Christmas

A Christmas Carol: Immerse yourself in a nostalgic twist on a holiday classic set during a live radio broadcast in the 1940s. This unique adaptation combines the heartwarming story of Dickens's A Christmas Carol with the charm of a bygone era, creating a memorable Christmas experience.

9 to 5

With music and lyrics by the incomparable Dolly Parton, this empowering musical comedy tells the story of three female coworkers who concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical boss. It's a hilarious, thought-provoking, and ultimately uplifting tale of friendship and revenge in the workplace.

Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - Apt 2B

Dive into a modern feminist take on the world's most famous detective duo as they solve mysteries from their apartment in New York City. This fresh and witty play brings Sherlock Holmes and John Watson into the 21st century with plenty of twists, laughs, and intrigue.

Catch Me If You Can

Based on the incredible true story of con artist Frank Abagnale Jr., this high-flying musical comedy captures the exhilaration of the chase. Follow Frank's adventures as he masquerades as a pilot, doctor, and lawyer, all while being pursued by an FBI agent determined to bring him to justice.

This season promises a mix of drama, comedy, and timeless tunes, showcasing the breadth and depth of the theatrical experience.

In addition to these productions, Osceola Arts is committed to making theater accessible to everyone in the community. This season, the company will continue to offer special performances, including Audio Described and American Sign Language-interpreted showings, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the transformative power of live theater.

Tickets and Membership Information:

Season tickets and memberships are available, offering theater lovers the best value and the opportunity to experience the entire season of exceptional performances. Current annual season ticket holders can begin renewing their tickets on Monday, March 15. All single tickets and new season tickets will be on sale starting Wednesday, May 1. For more information on purchasing season tickets, memberships, or individual show tickets, please visit www.osceolaarts.org or contact the Osceola Arts box office at boxoffice@osceolaarts.org.

About Osceola Arts:

For over six decades, Osceola Arts has served as a cultural cornerstone in Central Florida, offering a rich array of artistic experiences through theater productions, visual art exhibitions, educational programs, and community outreach initiatives.