Osceola Arts Presents GUILTY PLEASURES: AN UNAPOLOGETIC COMEDY – A Hilarious Voyage Of Love And Laughter

This modern twist on classic comedy will be gracing the stage on select dates January 26 through February 11.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Osceola Arts is set to embark on a comedic journey with "Guilty Pleasures," an unapologetically hilarious screwball comedy. Penned by renowned sitcom writer Ken Levine of M*A*S*H, Cheers, and Frasier fame, this modern twist on classic comedy will be gracing the stage on select dates January 26 through February 11, offering a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience with this intimate cast.

Set against the backdrop of a luxury cruise, "Guilty Pleasures" follows Larry and Jinx, a married couple whose encounter with an elegant celebrity duo leads to a series of romantic entanglements and humorous complications. Rated R for its bold take on marriage and infidelity, this play promises laughter, surprises, and a candid look at the complexities of love.

"Ken Levine's mastery of comedy shines brilliantly in 'Guilty Pleasures'," said Joy Belding, Director at Osceola Arts. "It's a play that combines the timeless charm of classic comedy with a contemporary edge, making it a must-see for our adult audience this season."

Osceola Arts continues to make performances easily accessible for all audiences with special performances, including an audio-described show on Friday, February 9th at 7:30 PM and an American Sign Language-interpreted performance on Saturday, February 10th at 2:00 PM. For optimal seating for the interpreted performance, contact boxoffice@osceolaarts.org

Ticket Information:

- Prices: $25 for students and seniors, $30 for adults 

- Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or at the Osceola Arts Box Office.

To learn more about "Guilty Pleasures" and other events at Osceola Arts, visit Click Here.

Since 1960, Osceola Arts has stood as a beacon for artists and art enthusiasts in Central Florida. Offering more than just theater, it provides a diverse array of visual and performing arts. Each year, the center showcases over 150 performances, art exhibits, concerts, children's theater, and more, making it a cultural hub for all forms of artistic expression.




