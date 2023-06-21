Orlando Shakes Reveals Leadership Change

The Orlando Shakespeare Theater in partnership with UCF is announcing the search for a new managing director. Current Managing Director Douglas Love-Ramos is leaving the company on Wednesday, July 5.

Love-Ramos has been with Orlando Shakes since June 2019. He and artistic director Jim Helsinger successfully led the company through the COVID pandemic, producing creative theater both virtually and outdoors. In 2022-23, he helped to lead Shakes' reopening, one that brought sellout crowds back to the theater.

“We thank Douglas for his hard work these past four years with Orlando Shakes,” said Rick Schell, president of Orlando Shakes. “We wish him continued success.”

Elizabeth (Betsy) Gwinn, an arts management consultant, will provide interim executive leadership effective Thursday, July 6. Gwinn was previously the Executive Director of the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park for 15 years.

“Betsy will be a strong leader while we search for a new managing director,” Schell said. “With her arts management experience and her knowledge of the Central Florida community, we know that Shakes will remain the premier professional theater in our region.”

The initial event under Gwinn's leadership will be “The Sounds of Soul: Motown and Beyond,” July 8-9, part of the Cypress Bank & Trust Cabaret Series.

The first show in the 35th season Signature Series will be “Million Dollar Quartet,” which runs August 2-20. The musical recounts an impromptu jam session with Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins in December 1956. “Million Dollar Quartet” will be produced in honor of Harvey L. Massey.

A national search for a permanent managing director has begun. Those interested in applying for the position can find additional information at https://www.orlandoshakes.org/about-us/careers-and-internships/

For more information about Orlando Shakes, or to purchase tickets to any of our upcoming shows, please visit https://www.orlandoshakes.org/.