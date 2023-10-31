Orlando Gay Chorus Performs a MAMMA MIA! Singalong in November

Looking for a date night event? The Orlando Gay Chorus has announced the inaugural SANFORD SING-A-LONG SPECTACULAR. Join for a night of ABBA-solutely fabulous fun. Sing along to the hit musical Mamma Mia! The Movie, featuring the songs of the legendary Swedish pop group. Whether you're a Dancing Queen or a Super Trouper, you'll have a blast with this interactive movie experience. Don't miss this chance to celebrate love, music, and pride with the Orlando Gay Chorus.

This inaugural event will be held in the historic Ritz Theater in Sanford, Friday, November 10 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available through the Ritz Theater box office for $20.

This is a fundraising opportunity to help defray Orlando Gay Chorus travel expenses to the GALA Choral Festival in July 2024. Look for more Sing-A-Long Spectacular events in 2024!

To purchase tickets, visit the Ritz Theater website at: Click Here

The 2008 film features an ensemble cast, including Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, and Julie Walters. The film is based on the songs of pop group ABBA, with additional music composed by ABBA member Bennie Andersson.

For more information contact the Orlando Gay Chorus at tickets@orlandogaychorus.org

About the Orlando Gay Chorus

The Orlando Gay Chorus is one of the nation's largest and longest running mixed voice LGBTQ+ choruses. Founded on Valentine's Day 1990, the chorus celebrates over 30 years of changing hearts and minds in Central Florida. The mission of OGC is to provide a space that affirms diversity through the performing arts. The vision of OGC is to create impactful change in the community as a proactive force for equity, inclusion, and authenticity. This is achieved by providing high quality, skilled performances in an environment that maintains an atmosphere of integrity, honesty and mutual respect. OGC offers educational, cultural, and social enrichment for members and audiences through excellence in the arts, and by making our performances accessible to all people. For more information visit www.orlandogaychorus.org. To support OGC's mission, donations to the chorus can be made at www.orlandogaychorus.org/give.