Orlando Gay Chorus Performs a MAMMA MIA! Singalong in November

This inaugural event will be held in the historic Ritz Theater in Sanford, Friday, November 10 at 7:30pm.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Orlando Gay Chorus Performs a MAMMA MIA! Singalong in November

Looking for a date night event? The Orlando Gay Chorus has announced the inaugural SANFORD SING-A-LONG SPECTACULAR. Join for a night of ABBA-solutely fabulous fun. Sing along to the hit musical Mamma Mia! The Movie, featuring the songs of the legendary Swedish pop group. Whether you're a Dancing Queen or a Super Trouper, you'll have a blast with this interactive movie experience. Don't miss this chance to celebrate love, music, and pride with the Orlando Gay Chorus. 

This inaugural event will be held in the historic Ritz Theater in Sanford, Friday, November 10 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available through the Ritz Theater box office for $20. 

This is a fundraising opportunity to help defray Orlando Gay Chorus travel expenses to the GALA Choral Festival in July 2024.  Look for more Sing-A-Long Spectacular events in 2024!

To purchase tickets, visit the Ritz Theater website at: Click Here

The 2008 film features an ensemble cast, including Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, and Julie Walters. The film is based on the songs of pop group ABBA, with additional music composed by ABBA member Bennie Andersson. 

For more information contact the Orlando Gay Chorus at tickets@orlandogaychorus.org

About the Orlando Gay Chorus

The Orlando Gay Chorus is one of the nation's largest and longest running mixed voice LGBTQ+ choruses. Founded on Valentine's Day 1990, the chorus celebrates over 30 years of changing hearts and minds in Central Florida. The mission of OGC is to provide a space that affirms diversity through the performing arts. The vision of OGC is to create impactful change in the community as a proactive force for equity, inclusion, and authenticity.  This is achieved by providing high quality, skilled performances in an environment that maintains an atmosphere of integrity, honesty and mutual respect. OGC offers educational, cultural, and social enrichment for members and audiences through excellence in the arts, and by making our performances accessible to all people. For more information visit www.orlandogaychorus.org.  To support OGC's mission, donations to the chorus can be made at www.orlandogaychorus.org/give.




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
Orlando Gay Chorus Performs a MAMMA MIA! Singalong in November Photo
Orlando Gay Chorus Performs a MAMMA MIA! Singalong in November

The Orlando Gay Chorus has announced the inaugural SANFORD SING-A-LONG SPECTACULAR. Join for a night of ABBA-solutely fabulous fun. Sing along to the hit musical Mamma Mia! The Movie, featuring the songs of the legendary Swedish pop group.

2
Jo Koys World Tour & THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE are Coming to the King Center Photo
Jo Koy's World Tour & THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE are Coming to the King Center

Get ready for a double dose of entertainment at the King Center! Jo Koy's World Tour and The Price Is Right Live are coming to town. Don't miss out on these exciting shows!

3
Photos: Meet The Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Little Radical Theatrics Photo
Photos: Meet The Cast of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At Little Radical Theatrics

Little Radical Theatrics presents The Rocky Horror Show, Novemver 10th-19th at The Mandell Studio Theater at Orlando Shakes. See portraits of the cast below!

4
TKeyah Crystal Keymáh to Star SIX TRIPLE EIGHT at the Royal Highlands Great Hall Photo
T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh to Star SIX TRIPLE EIGHT at the Royal Highlands Great Hall

The acclaimed stage play 'Six Triple Eight', written and directed by Mary McCallum will be presented at the Royal Highlands Great Hall in Leesburg, FL. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando Video
Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando
Eleni Calenos Shares Her Passion for Art in Opera Orlando's Production of TOSCA Video
Eleni Calenos Shares Her Passion for Art in Opera Orlando's Production of TOSCA
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
Henry VI, Part 1: Joan of Arc in Orlando Henry VI, Part 1: Joan of Arc
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (1/10-1/21)
Ain't Misbehavin' in Orlando Ain't Misbehavin'
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (4/10-4/28)
Clue in Orlando Clue
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
direct macro in Orlando direct macro
direct macro (10/13-12/12)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Orlando Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Titusville Playhouse (1/12-2/11)
The Wizard of Oz in Orlando The Wizard of Oz
Titusville Playhouse (11/10-12/10)
The Marvelous Wonderettes in Orlando The Marvelous Wonderettes
Shuler Stage (1/26-2/04)
Funny Girl in Orlando Funny Girl
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (12/05-12/10)
Les Miserables in Orlando Les Miserables
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (6/25-6/30)
Rent in Orlando Rent
Athens Theatre (4/12-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You