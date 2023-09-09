RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL to Take the Mainstage at The Winter Park Playhouse Beginning This Month

Performances run September 22 through October 15, 2023 on the theatre's Mainstage.

By: Sep. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at THE PROM at The Titusville Playhouse Photo 1 Photos: First Look at THE PROM at The Titusville Playhouse
Inner Circle, Bad Boys Of Reggae, to Perform In Orlando Photo 2 Inner Circle, Bad Boys Of Reggae, to Perform In Orlando
Haines City Theatre to Present COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA Photo 3 Haines City Theatre to Present COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA
Space Coast Pride Unveils Details of Pridefest 2023 Photo 4 Space Coast Pride Unveils Details of Pridefest 2023

RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL to Take the Mainstage at The Winter Park Playhouse Beginning This Month

The Winter Park Playhouse will continue its 21st season as Central Florida's professional musical theatre with the hit Off-Broadway musical comedy - Ruthless! The Musical - playing September 22 - October 15, 2023 on the theatre's Mainstage. 

Two preview performances are scheduled for Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, September 22 matinee at 2:00 p.m. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. 

Ruthless! is an outrageous musical comedy that garnered rave reviews in its long Off-Broadway run. Meet Judy, a naive 1950's housewife, and her adorable 8 year old daughter Tina. Encouraged by her manager, Sylvia, Tina will do ANYTHING to get the lead role! Ruthless! spoofs Broadway musicals like Gypsy and Mame but also has its twists, turns, and killer laughs! 

The fantastic professional cast includes Equity actors Rebecca Fisher (Judy Denmark), Kevin Kelly (Sylvia St. Croix) and Cami Miller (Lita Encore) as well as Stefanie Diaz (Miss Thorne), Hannah McGinley Lemasters (Eve) and Shir Love (Louise Lerman) and Paisley Rayle (Tina Denmark).

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph and Playhouse Music Director Christopher Leavy will music direct. The Playhouse band will accompany the production with Mr. Leavy on piano, Ned Wilkinson on fiddle and mandolin and Sam Forrest on percussion.

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $23 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students ages 15 to 25 years) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

To purchase tickets for Ruthless! The Musical  at The Winter Park Playhouse call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at the link below. 




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA At Haines City Theatre

Haines City Theatre is presenting the William Inge play that inspired the 1952 film of the same name that starred Burt Lancaster and Shirley Booth in her screen debut: Come Back, Little Sheba. Get a first look at photos!

2
Creative Loafing Will Celebrate The Tampa Bay Areas Best At Seminole Hard Rock Event Cente Photo
Creative Loafing Will Celebrate The Tampa Bay Area's Best At Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

For the 34th consecutive year, Creative Loafing will celebrate the Tampa Bay area’s best during the annual Best of the Bay where locals cast their vote on their favorite Tampa Bay area people, places, businesses, events, and more. Learn more about the finalists and the event here!

3
THEOED ORLANDO Comes to St. Lukes UMC This Month Photo
THEOED ORLANDO Comes to St. Luke's UMC This Month

An ecumenical speaker series where leaders in the church and the academy share “the talk of their lives” in 20 minutes or less, TheoEd aims to spark conversations that change the way people think about God, religion, and the power of faith to change lives. Learn more about the upcoming series here!

4
DRACULA Comes to CityArts in October Photo
DRACULA Comes to CityArts in October

The lush melodies of Frank Wilhorn underscore Bram Stoker’s literary masterwork in Opera del Sol’s production of Dracula, the Musical is coming to downtown Orlando this October. Learn more about the upcoming production here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater Video
Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION at The Delacorte Theater
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
Athens Theatre (9/22-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins The Musical
Ritz Theater Sanford (10/06-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Cherry Orchard
Theatre UCF (2/22-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol - 2023
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Frozen JR
Athens Theatre (1/26-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
Athens Theatre (4/12-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bat Boy: The Musical
Imagine Performing Arts Center (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas at the Movies: A Very Merry Sequel
Northland Church (12/07-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter and the Starcatcher
Theatre UCF (1/25-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Next to Normal
The Abbey (9/21-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You