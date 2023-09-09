RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL to Take the Mainstage at The Winter Park Playhouse Beginning This Month

The Winter Park Playhouse will continue its 21st season as Central Florida's professional musical theatre with the hit Off-Broadway musical comedy - Ruthless! The Musical - playing September 22 - October 15, 2023 on the theatre's Mainstage.

Two preview performances are scheduled for Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, September 22 matinee at 2:00 p.m. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Ruthless! is an outrageous musical comedy that garnered rave reviews in its long Off-Broadway run. Meet Judy, a naive 1950's housewife, and her adorable 8 year old daughter Tina. Encouraged by her manager, Sylvia, Tina will do ANYTHING to get the lead role! Ruthless! spoofs Broadway musicals like Gypsy and Mame but also has its twists, turns, and killer laughs!

The fantastic professional cast includes Equity actors Rebecca Fisher (Judy Denmark), Kevin Kelly (Sylvia St. Croix) and Cami Miller (Lita Encore) as well as Stefanie Diaz (Miss Thorne), Hannah McGinley Lemasters (Eve) and Shir Love (Louise Lerman) and Paisley Rayle (Tina Denmark).

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph and Playhouse Music Director Christopher Leavy will music direct. The Playhouse band will accompany the production with Mr. Leavy on piano, Ned Wilkinson on fiddle and mandolin and Sam Forrest on percussion.

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $23 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students ages 15 to 25 years) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

To purchase tickets for Ruthless! The Musical at The Winter Park Playhouse call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at the link below.