Night Moves Fest to Return to Pensacola as Part of the Eleventh Annual Pensacola Foo Foo Festival

Pensacola-based nonprofit, Night Moves, has been named a 2024 grant recipient by the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival to present the second iteration of “Night Moves Fest” for a consecutive year. “Night Moves Fest” will return to historic downtown Pensacola in Fall 2024 for another year of incredible indie and alternative music at Community Maritime Park. Hosted by Night Moves in partnership with the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival and The Handlebar, this single-day music festival will feature headlining performances by Alvvays, Silversun Pickups, and Beach Fossils on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024; gates open at 1 p.m. CT.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 11AM CT at nightmovesfest.com.



“Night Moves Fest” made its successful debut in November 2023 as part of the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival’s 10-year celebration, marking the nonprofit’s inaugural music festival and featuring headlining artists like Manchester Orchestra, Built to Spill, and Soccer Mommy. In 2024, the event will return with an expanded lineup of artists, showcasing, local, regional, national, and international talents. In addition to this year’s headliners, “Night Moves Fest” will feature performances by Tigers Jaw, Drug Church, Modern Color, Soul Blind, Milly, Pony, Hubble, Baby in the 90s, The Gills, Heavy Kid, Feed Lemon, Color the Void, and Morning Trips.



“Booking a music festival for Pensacola is a dream come true,” said Robert Godspeed, Director of Night Moves and 2024 Pensacola Foo Foo Festival Grant Recipient. “Many of the artists in this lineup have never played here before. We are so excited to showcase our favorite bands to the city of Pensacola and music lovers from the surrounding areas. We never thought in a million years that booking bands at our 75-person capacity venue could lead to hosting an annual festival with national and International Artists for hundreds or thousands of fans. We are extremely grateful to ACE Pensacola and the Pensacola Foo Foo Festival for the opportunity to bring this event back to Pensacola.”



In addition to musical performances, “Night Moves Fest” will offer a variety of food trucks, retail vendors, artist merchandise, and more. General Admission tickets will be available for purchase for $49.99 and VIP Admission tickets will be available for $199.99. VIP Admission includes a dedicated on-field viewing area, unlimited access to The Handlebar Lounge featuring relaxed seating, shade, and private restrooms, private bar and food vendors, complimentary water refill station, and a dedicated entrance into “Night Moves Fest.”



For more information on Night Moves, visit nightmovesfest.com. For more information on this year’s Pensacola Foo Foo Festival, visit foofoofest.com.

