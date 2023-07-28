NOSFERTU Adult Vampire Experience Returns to Orlando in September

Performances run September 15-November 5, 2023 at the Ren in Orlando.  

By: Jul. 28, 2023

 Renaissance Theatre Company presents the return of “Nosferatu" September 15-November 5, 2023 at the Ren in Orlando.  Nosferatu first premiered in Orlando in 2021, and returned in 2022 to a completely sold out run. Now, the experience is totally re-vamped, so returning guests will join new patrons to experience it all for the first time.  Every inch of the 15,468 square foot warehouse in Downtown Orlando is converted into an exciting maze of elaborately designed shadowy scenes, and the audience moves from room to room, encountering performers behind every secret door.

Each patron has a unique experience; the cast of 32 vampires leads the audience into hidden corners of the building, where they play out engaging (and scary, and sexy) scenarios during the 90-minute experience. Later in the evening, "VBar," the now infamous elevated Vampire-nightclub, opens its doors, and unsuspecting mortals mingle with their hunters, and The Choosing Ceremony decides which patron will join the illustrious coven of the Undead. 

"Many arts organizations look forward to big titles like The Nutcracker or A Christmas Story for their big blockbuster shows,” says the Ren Co-Founder and one of the show's creators, Donald Rupe.  “But for us, it's the dark and sexy adult experience that is Nosferatu. It's the kind of show you expect to see in big cities like New York City, but we've brought it right here to Orlando." 

Co-Creator Kathleen Wessel adds, "We sold every single ticket to every single performance last year; Orlando is craving elevated adult Arts experiences. It's the level of Halloween entertainment people expect from the theme parks, but with smaller crowds, a lower ticket price, and more personalized experiences.”

Nosferatu is truly for adults 18+ as the show contains nudity, adult scenarios. 

Nosferatu is created by Donald Rupe (Director) and Kathleen Wessel (Choreographer), who are supported by a vast team of designers and builders.  The Associate Choreographer is Adonus Mabry, this year's show will feature original (live) music and arrangements by Matt Lynx and Jason M. Bailey.

General Admission Tickets for Nosferatu begin at $50 and there are two show times each evening (7 PM and 8:45 PM). VBar opens at 10:30 PM with a ticket price of $20. For $66, patrons get to see Nosferatu and get admission into VBar. A V(ip) Experience promises preferred seating  for Nosferatu in spaces where there is seating, in addition to lite hors d'oeuvres, 2 specialty cocktails, and admission into VBar. Groups of 10 or more get 20% off when tickets are purchased together. There are also Season Passes available. Finally, there are deals available for early ticket-buyers if purchased before August 15th, 2023 (see rentheatre.com for details).

Renaissance Theatre Company (the Ren) was founded in 2021 by Donald Rupe and building-owner Chris Kampmeier. Dedicated to bringing original theatre to Orlando and beyond, the Ren is committed to fair pay for artists, environmental sustainability, and diversity.

Experience Nosferatu playing September 23-October 31, 2022 at Renaissance Theatre Company located at 415 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803.  Tickets are $30.  To purchase tickets and for more information, visit Click Here.




