Mad Cow Theatre Announces FADE
Fade tells the compelling story of a Latina television writer in Los Angles creating a conversation about the complexity of the Latinx experience in America today.In this sharp, true-to-life new comedy, Mexican-American Lucia is hired to write for a Latina TV character in a cutthroat Hollywood TV studio. She soon discovers that the office custodian, Abel, has a windfall of plot ideas. As their friendship grows, his stories start to blur with hers with unexpected consequences. Fade is a standout new play from Tanya Saracho, whose writing says the Chicago Tribune, "lands in the sweet spot between comedy and drama." "We are thrilled to present Fade and tell the story of Lucia and Abel" says Mitzi Maxwell, executive director. "The Mexican culture has been oppressed and misunderstood. This play embraces heritage and identity which are so very important to cultures that have been marginalized through racism. We invite the entire community to join us to understand these issues and further understanding and healing." The role of Lucia is played by Jennifer Coe in her Mad Cow debut. Her co-worker Abel is played by Alejandro Guevarez (Mariana Pineda, Los Arboles Mueren del Pie, Science Play Fest 2018) Fade is directed by Eliana Stratico,(Mariana Pineda, Los Arbole Mueren del Pie, Teatro play readings), set design is Cliff Price (Outside Mullingar, Gloria, Buyer & Cellar, Bad Jews) and in their Mad Cow debuts, Ethan Vail is the lighting designer, Victoria Ordeman is the costume designer and Lona Nguyen stage manages.
Fade runs August 23 to September 15 in the Zehngebot-Stonerock Theatre at Mad Cow Theatre 54 W. Church Street (second floor) in Downtown Orlando. (Click here for directions). Performances are at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, with an additional performance on Saturday, August 31 at 3 p.m.