Mad Cow Theatre Announces FADE

Fade tells the compelling story of a Latina television writer in Los Angles creating a conversation about the complexity of the Latinx experience in America today.

In this sharp, true-to-life new comedy, Mexican-American Lucia is hired to write for a Latina TV character in a cutthroat Hollywood TV studio. She soon discovers that the office custodian, Abel, has a windfall of plot ideas. As their friendship grows, his stories start to blur with hers with unexpected consequences. Fade is a standout new play from Tanya Saracho , whose writing says the Chicago Tribune, "lands in the sweet spot between comedy and drama."

"We are thrilled to present Fade and tell the story of Lucia and Abel" says Mitzi Maxwell, executive director. "The Mexican culture has been oppressed and misunderstood. This play embraces heritage and identity which are so very important to cultures that have been marginalized through racism. We invite the entire community to join us to understand these issues and further understanding and healing."

The role of Lucia is played by Jennifer Coe in her Mad Cow debut. Her co-worker Abel is played by Alejandro Guevarez (Mariana Pineda, Los Arboles Mueren del Pie, Science Play Fest 2018)





