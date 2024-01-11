Live At The Brick City Center For The Arts: Heart And Music Presented By OCT And MCA

Enjoy an artful interlude of love songs as Ocala Civic Theatre and Marion Cultural Alliance present Heart & Music by the Brick City Cabaret Company from February 8-11 at the Brick City Center for the Arts.

Just in time to get in the Valentine's Day mood, Heart & Music celebrates all aspects of relationships with a mix of tunes from New York's vibrant cabaret scene and the best of Broadway. Witty, sassy, and a little bit brassy, this is a delightfully PG-13 look at love with a saucy wink. The vibe ranges from the sweet and starry-eyed to the jilted and jaded as fabulous vocalists take a chance at romance across a spectrum of sentiments.

Songs on the program include "Defying Gravity" from Wicked, "Agony" from Into the Woods, "What Do I Need With Love?" from Thoroughly Modern Millie, "Stars and the Moon" from Songs for a New World, and "Can't Help Falling in Love" from All Shook Up, with other favorites from fresh modern musicals like Avenue Q and The Full Monty.

Formed here in Ocala in 2006, The Brick City Cabaret Company features some of the region's finest vocal talent. This incredible vocal ensemble is led by co-artistic directors Jason Bartosic (music director and accompanist, as well as OCT's resident music director) and Jessica Mongerio (vocal director). BCCC members include Courtney Alyce Curtis, Christian Gonzales, Alexis Medina, Jessica Mongerio, Adam Pryor, James R. Taylor III, Megan Taylor, and Scotty Tomas.

This collaborative fundraiser to benefit Ocala Civic Theatre and Marion Cultural Alliance is presented in tandem with MCA's exhibit Body Language (February 2-24). Curated by gallerist Jordan Shapot and creative director Stephanie Giera, the exhibit features the work of 18 artists. This collection explores the strength and beauty of the human form, from delicate curves to the intricate details of intertwined bodies and the vulnerability of exposed skin. The collaborative event is a lovely exploration of intimacy through the marriage of art and music.

There will be five performances of Heart & Music, held at the Brick City Center for the Arts (23 SW Broadway Street in downtown Ocala):

· Thursday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m.

· Friday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m.

· Saturday, February 10 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

· Sunday, February 11 at 2 p.m.

Doors open one hour before each performance. Come early so you can enjoy the art, food, and cocktail hour before the show starts! A selection of sumptuous desserts is included with your ticket. There will be a cash bar on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Advance reservations are strongly recommended, as seating is extremely limited. Tickets are $50 for the opening-night champagne preview on Thursday, which includes complimentary champagne, and $40 for all other performances.

Tickets are on sale now through the OCT box office. Purchase in person or over the phone at (352) 236-2274, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To buy tickets online at any time, visit Click Here.

Treat your Valentine to a celebration of love and art with Heart & Music!