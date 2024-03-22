Little Radical Theatrics to Present SEUSSICAL in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Radical Theatrics will present its Spring 2024 All Ages Community Theater production of Seussical the Musical!

A musical perfect for the whole family, Seussical takes us into the world of Dr. Seuss, where we revisit beloved characters including The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie, and JoJo. The Cat in the Hat guides us into The Jungle of Nool where we see Horton, the kind hearted elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing Whoville. He meets JoJo, a Who child sent to military school for thinking too many thinks. Now one of the most widely produced musicals in the country, Seussical weaves a story of friendship, loyalty, and love. Despite all odds, Horton and Gertrude band together to save the Whos, free Horton, and restore peace and unity to the Jungle of Nool. Charming Seussical teaches us the power of being unique, and the importance of fighting for your beliefs.

Produced by Fatima Viegas, Directed and Designed by Travis Eaton, Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson, Choreographed by Shawn Lowe, Stage Managed by RJ Puma, Assistant Direction by Erin Brenna, Assistant Choreographed by Arius West, Assistant Stage Managed by Liv Nunziante.

Starring Jonathan Barreto as The Cat in the Hat, Olivia Hill as JoJo, Sandro Ruiz as Horton the Elephant, Cassie Klinga as Gertrude McFuzz, Devyn Schoen as Mayzie LaBird, Jayson LeBaron as Mr Mayor, Karina LeBaron as Mrs Mayor, Stephanie Viegas as Sour Kangaroo, Derek Hayden as General Genghis Khan Schmitz

Featuring Molly Abbarno, Sarah Gorfinkel, Kassidy Harff, Chelsea Lanese, Emma Millhollin, Kerry OConnor as The Bird Girls; Angelo Vaglica, Jesse Dean, Hunter Erquitt, Jacoline Frank, Destany Sherman, Gavin Taffe as The Wickersham Brothers; Lilly Belle Lanese as Thing 1, Paxton Von Ostendorf as Thing 2, Macallister Caracciolo as Young Kangaroo, Mason Caracciolo as The Grinch, Ricardo Dominguez as Yertle the Turtle, Maddie Caracciolo as Cindy Lou Who, Marcia Lynn as Vlad Vladikoff

With Amanda Caracciolo, Tara Sitzman-Darling, Laura Davis, Sierra Emily, Nora LeBaron, Maya LeBaron, Olivia Stitt, Emma Turner, Deklan Jacobi, Rhianwyn Leeds, Emmerson Carraglio, Shannon Ricks, Maya Carpentiere, Zeke Jones, Sydney Rafferty, Plum Lookingbill, Caroline Todd, Amanda Hopkins, Theo Meyer, Taz Scheiber, Dominique Turner, Fransiscus Fendrian, Hannah Bartus as Whos, Cadets, Fish, Hunches, Circus Performers, Jungle of Nool Citizens

And Liam Lanese, Lucy Lanese, Lillian Axtell, Reagan Williams and Ryleigh Williams as Baby Things.

April 12th at 7:30 PM

April 13th at 7:30 PM

April 14th at 2 PM

April 19th at 7:30 PM

April 20th at 7:30 PM

April 21st at 2 PM

Fringe ArtsSpace

54 W Church St Suite 201

Orlando FL

Tickets are less expensive in advance and can be purchased by visiting https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/6238718

*please note seating is assigned NOT general admission and limited to 150 per performance. There are NO refunds*

For more information on the company please visit www.littleradicaltheatricsinc.com