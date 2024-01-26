LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING - LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to the Dr. Phillips Center

The Bach Festival Choir, Orchestra and Youth Choir will present Click Here at the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center of the Performing Arts with a full showing of the Oscar winning film on a huge high definition screen accompanied by live orchestra and choir. Performances are Friday January 26th at 7PM, Saturday, January 27th at 7PM and Sunday, January 28th at 2PM.

Composer Howard Shore brings J.R.R. Tolkien’s literary imagination to vivid life with his Academy®- and Grammy® Award-winning score to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Shore’s music expresses Peter Jackson’s film as an immense symphonic work—a uniquely developed vision drawn from centuries of stylistic tendencies.

The music of The Lord of the Rings is counted among film music’s most complex and comprehensive works. This unique performance sets the score to the film, but allows the music to bear the narrative weight, creating a wholly new and dramatic live concert experience.

Shore’s score not only captures Fellowship’s sweeping emotion, thrilling vistas and grand journeys, but also echoes the very construction of Tolkien’s Middle-earth. Styles, instruments and performers collected from around the world provide each of Tolkien’s cultures with a unique musical imprint. In operatic fashion, these musical worlds commingle, sometimes combining forces for a culminated power, other times violently clashing…and always bending to the will of the One Ring and its own ominous family of themes.

For Tickets visit Click Here or call the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at 407-358-6603. Dr. Phillips Center is located at 445 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801