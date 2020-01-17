LONE STAR SPIRITS is Coming To The Hippodrome Theatre

The Hippodrome Theatre in Gainesville and freeFall Theatre in St. Petersburg and have joined forces to co-present LONE STAR SPIRITS opening January 24 and closing February 16. The Hippodrome will then transfer the production to freeFall for performances at their venue opening on February 29 and running through March 29.

In LONE STAR SPIRITS, a trip home to Texas gets wildly out of hand when Marley returns to her estranged father's failing liquor store with her new fiancé. Hoping for a quick visit, she instead finds herself stranded with her football hero ex-boyfriend, an old high school chum and the ghost of the bear-wrestling pioneer who founded their town.

The five-person cast includes Hippodrome Company members Bryan Mercer (Walter) and Marissa Toogood (Marley) as well as Haulston Mann (Drew) and Brooke Tyler Benson (Jessica) who are working with the Hippodrome for their first time on this piece.

Josh Tobiessen's LONE STAR SPIRITS is directed by the Hippodrome's Artistic Director Stephanie Lynge. Costume designs by Stephanie Parks, scenic designs by Tom Hansen and lighting design by Robert P. Robins.

Lone Star Spirits takes a hilarious and sympathetic look at family- those who stay, those who leave and raising a glass to the ghosts of your past.

Lone Star Spirits is on stage at the Hippodrome Theatre January 24 through February 16 with previews on January 22 and 23.

Tickets are available through the Hippodrome Box Office.

(352) 375-4477

thehipp.org

Photo Credit: Allison Durham Photography





