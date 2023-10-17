King Center to Present Michael W. Smith, Jerry Douglas Band & Blippi

Get ready for more world class entertainment coming to the Space Coast! The King Center for the Performing Arts proudly unveils a trio of shows to add to the already exciting schedule. The contemporary Christian music artist Michael W. Smith and his “FOREVER” Tour takes the L3 Harris Technologies stage on Friday, February 23rd. Also, on that night, AEG Presents brings the Jerry Douglas Band to the intimate setting of the King Center Studio Theatre. Let's not forget the little ones! Dive into the live world of wonder with the lovable Blippi as he embarks on the “The Wonderful World” tour on Saturday, March 2nd. Tickets for all three events go on sale to the public this Friday, October 20th starting at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and at noon at the King Center Ticket Office/321-242-2219. See below for additional show details.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2024 – 7 PM:

48LIVE PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS: MICHAEL W. SMITH - FOREVER TOUR

L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he's written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been bestowed with three GRAMMY Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. Amassing an in-depth catalog of achievements, Smith was also honored with a star-studded tribute concert in Nashville, TN to celebrate his 35 No. 1s, by a myriad of legendary performers. In 2021, he released a re-envisioned live version of #1 highest-selling album of all time, Worship, in honor of its 20th anniversary. His critically acclaimed studio album A Million Lights and live worship album Surrounded have together become his 30th and 31st Top 10 hits on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart, more than any other solo artist in history.

More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. Smith has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. He has also written several bestselling books, including Old Enough To Know and Friends Are Friends Forever. https://michaelwsmith.com/

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2024 – 7:30 PM

AEG PRESENTS: Jerry Douglas BAND

KING CENTER-STUDIO THEATRE

Dobro master and 14-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas is a bandleader, producer, session musician, instructor, and a very funny guy! He's produced over a hundred albums and he's featured on over 1,600 studio albums. He's a member of Alison Kraus & Union Station, co-bandleader for Transatlantic Sessions in the United Kingdom, founder for the Grammy winner bluegrass super-group The Earls of Leicester, and he leads The Jerry Douglas Band.

Since 2017, The Jerry Douglas Band has been forging new paths into the musical horizon with deep roots in bluegrass and folk that spreads out into the Americana and jazz landscapes. In 2021, The Jerry Douglas Band released an album, Leftover Feelings, with legendary singer songwriter John Hiatt. The album was nominated for a 2022 Grammy for “Best Americana Album,” and their previous record What If also received a Grammy nomination for “Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.” They perform at some of the top US festivals such as Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Pilgrimage Music Festival, Big Ears Festival, DelFest, FreshGrass, Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Merlefest, and many others. In addition to Douglas, The Jerry Douglas Band includes Daniel Kimbro on bass, Christian Sedelmyer on fiddle, and Mike Seal on guitar. https://jerrydouglas.com/jdb/

SATURDAY, MARCH 2, 2024 – 2 PM

AEG PRESENTS: BLIPPI- THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR

L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!

A limited number of Photo Experience tickets will be available which include a photo opportunity with Blippi.

https://blippithewonderfulworldtour.com/

Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, October 20!

Stay up to date on all King Center Announcements & Happenings!

Sign up to receive e-mail alerts and announcements

Follow Social Media:

Facebook: @King.Center

facebook.com/king.center

Instagram: @KingCenterMelbourne

instagram.com/kingcentermelbourne/

About Maxwell C. King Center for The Performing Arts

The Maxwell C. King Center for The Performing Arts, a proud direct support organization of Eastern Florida State College and ASM Global managed venue, has been at the heart of cultural and educational experiences since 1988. The six-story, 100,000-square foot facility has continuously dedicated itself to curating outstanding educational, cultural, and community events that resonate with audiences of all backgrounds. From the acoustically brilliant L3Harris Technologies Theatre, boasting 2,016 seats, to the intimate 300-seat Studio Theatre and the exclusive Crown Club VIP room, the King Center offers a symphony of spaces that cater to diverse events and occasions, making it a vibrant hub for artistic expression and community engagement.





Mission Statement: To improve the quality of life for all residents of Brevard County through cultural, educational, recreational and community arts programs, by providing access to high quality, challenging and diverse touring and local performing arts events.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. asmglobal.com