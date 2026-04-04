Review: THE PIN-UP GIRLS at Winter Park Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Pin-Up Girls is a jukebox musical that follows four friends — Leanne, Dana, Megan, and Joel — as they clean out an old VFW hall and discover letters written during various stages of war. These letters become the heart of the show, with the four characters serving as narrators and vessels for the voices of soldiers from multiple generations. As they read letters addressed to loved ones back home, the music underscores and deepens the emotional weight of each story, connecting past and present through song.

The score is notably eclectic, spanning genres and eras, and includes songs such as “Please Mr. Postman,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” and Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.” Despite being set in modern times, the production embraces a retro aesthetic. The female-presenting cast members are dressed as though they stepped out of Bye Bye Birdie, wearing A-line dresses with brightly color-coordinated petticoats, creating a visual contrast that reinforces the show’s timeless themes.

Performed in a black box theatre, the set is intentionally simple, leaving room for the four-piece band while still feeling purposeful and complete. Each set piece doubles as storage and structure for the many props used throughout the show, allowing for seamless transitions between stories. This minimalist design keeps the focus squarely on the performers and the letters they bring to life.

The cast is exceptionally strong. Winter Park Playhouse, a professional theatre company, features an ensemble cast that includes Adam Biner (Joel), Mahalia Gronigan (Leanne), Hannah Laird (Dana), and Avianna Tato (Megan). Their performances are heartfelt and cohesive, demonstrating strong vocal ability and emotional authenticity throughout the production. The Pin-Up Girls ultimately serves as a delightful homage to war veterans and their families, reminding the audience that the impact of war is not limited to one generation. It is a love letter to those who served and a powerful reminder that their stories matter and deserve to be told.

Currently, Winter Park Playhouse is performing at Orlando Shakes while their regular home, (located at 711 Orange Avenue in Winter Park) undergoes renovations. The Pin-Up Girls serves as the final mainstage production of their 2025–26 season. It plays now through April 25. The company’s grand reopening gala is scheduled for Friday, July 17, marking an exciting new chapter for the theatre.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Orlando News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...