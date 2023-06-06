Kafka Media Group Named Agency Of Record For Victory Productions

KMG will support Victory's mission by handling its media relations-both local and national-and strengthening upcoming production awareness.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Kafka Media Group, a boutique integrated marketing firm specializing in lifestyle, entertainment and technology has been named the agency of record for Victory Productions, a full-service entertainment company specializing in the production of live theatre and special events.

Victory Productions is tapping KMG to help promote its 2023 season of live theatre, corporate and themed entertainment in Winter Garden, The Villages and throughout Florida in an effort to bring major productions to the area, support diverse and inclusive artist and performance productions, and provide an opportunity for local artists to share the stage with world-renowned performers.

KMG will support Victory's mission by handling its media relations-both local and national-and strengthening upcoming production awareness through targeted community influencer relations. KMG will also strengthen Victory's brand recognition through strategic thought leadership efforts.

"My experience with Kafka Media Group has been nothing short of excellent! Their flexibility and attention to detail are unmatched. They've consistently delivered on all of their promises and have proven to have invaluable relationships. We are thrilled to partner with their organization and look forward to many more future endeavors together," said Keith Hinson, Producer and Director of Marketing at Victory Productions.

"It's an exciting opportunity to work alongside and support Victory Productions in its efforts to bring top national and local talent together to produce first-class live entertainment for the Orlando community," said Pierce Kafka, CEO and Creative Director of Kafka Media Group "Working together, we are eager to generate awareness and community excitement around Victory's shows with targeted, local and national outreach".

About Victory Productions

Victory Productions is a full-service entertainment company specializing in concert promotions, the production of live theatre, and special events. At Victory Productions, our goal is to be an organization inclusive of all individuals, cultures, and communities. We want to cast shows that reflect that inclusivity and create safe, welcoming environments for our entire team.

About Kafka Media Group

Kafka Media Group (KMG) is a national, full-service, boutique integrated marketing firm specializing in companies and brands ranging from technology, health and entertainment. KMG's focuses include building brand awareness, creating and refining messaging, and relationships with the media for companies of all sizes and verticals through traditional media relations and multimedia strategy. KMG has a personalized approach aiming to be like an internal part of your team. Research and relationship building is supported by full-time staff in addition to contractors all over the US. For more information visit: www.kafkamediagroup.com



