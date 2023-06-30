Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is Coming to The Athens Theatre This Summer

Put on your flip-flops, leave your fancy shoes behind, and join us for an unforgettable island adventure! The Athens Theatre will kick off its 2023-2024 season with the ultimate party of the year: Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, sailing into the theater from July 14th to August 6th!



In Florida, we have a fifth season: Jimmy Buffett season! His music embodies eternal summer, whisking us away to tropical paradises whenever we need an escape. Whether you're stuck in traffic, working hard, or simply lounging at home, Jimmy's melodies create your personal One Particular Harbor.



Get ready for a margarita-fueled voyage, accompanied by Buffett's timeless hits. Laughter, love, and outrageous fun abound against the backdrop of an exotic paradise. At the center of it all is Tully—the epitome of the island spirit. His carefree nature and infectious laughter make worries melt away like sand slipping through your fingers.



Joining Tully is Rachel, a workaholic who reluctantly finds herself at the Margaritaville Hotel, dragged there by her adventurous best friend, Tammy. Sparks fly and passions ignite as the Caribbean sun heats things up.



Leading the cast is Christopher Fahmie as the charming Tully. Abigail Morgan takes on the role of Rachel, and Gabriel Quijano brings Brick, Tully’s best friend (and walking jukebox) to life. Katy Reiss portrays the soon-to-be bride Tammy, while Michael Funaro dazzles as JD, the master storyteller. Brittany Nicole Lewis ensures sanity prevails as Marley, the island innkeeper. Jot Gault portrays Tammy’s questionable fiancée Chadd, and Jy'Ireze Bell-Bennett adds carefree hilarity as Jamal, the mischievous busboy.



Under the direction of Becca Southworth, this alluring island escapade is set to captivate audiences. Music Director Chris Endsley brings the sounds of the islands to life while Allison Maxwell choreographs those sandy feet.



Prepare to be wowed by the sensational set design crafted by Michael Brewer and Tori Oakes. Tamara Marke-Lares weaves her artistic magic, stitch by stitch, to bring forth the radiant costumes that evoke the warm embrace of the sun. Nick Hogan, the Athens Theatre's resident lighting director, ensures the archipelago glows in the moonlit night.



Join them on July 14th for their opening night tailgate celebration, Jimmy Buffett style! The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with live island music, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and entertaining games. It’s time to indulge in the enchanting magic of the islands. Get ready to savor every delightful moment and get Wasted Away Again in Margaritaville, because at the Athens Theatre, the party starts when it's 5 O'clock Somewhere!



