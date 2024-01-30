GUILTY PLEASURS is Now Playing at Osceola Arts

Osceola Arts invites you to embark on a side-splitting journey with "Guilty Pleasures," a screwball comedy crafted by the acclaimed Ken Levine, renowned for his work on M*A*S*H, Cheers, and Frasier. This comedic gem, offering a fresh take on classic humor, will take center stage on select dates from January 26 through February 11, including a one-of-a-kind experience with the playwright himself.

In a special event, Ken Levine will be joining the audience for the Saturday, February 3rd matinee performance. Post-show, he will host a Talk Back session, offering insights into the world of comedy writing and the creative process behind "Guilty Pleasures." This is a rare opportunity for fans and theater enthusiasts to interact directly with one of the great minds in comedy writing.

Set aboard a luxury cruise, "Guilty Pleasures" follows the misadventures of Larry and Jinx, a married couple entangled in a web of romantic dilemmas and hilarious misunderstandings after meeting a glamorous celebrity couple. This R-rated comedy promises an evening filled with laughter, unexpected twists, and a candid exploration of love and relationships.

Director Joy Belding of Osceola Arts praises the play: "Ken Levine's expertise in comedy is evident in every scene of 'Guilty Pleasures.' It's a delightful mix of the wit of classic comedies with a modern flair, appealing to our adult audiences who enjoy smart, laugh-out-loud humor."

Special Performances:

- Audio Described Performance: Friday, February 9th at 7:30 PM.

- American Sign Language-Interpreted Performance: Saturday, February 10th at 2:00 PM. For best seating, contact boxoffice@osceolaarts.org.