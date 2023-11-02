Fringe ArtSpace to Present THE POE TRIPTYCH - Edgar Allan, Eddie Poe And Edgar Perry

​

Fringe ArtSpace will present THE POE TRIPTYCH - Edgar Allan, Eddie Poe and Edgar Perry. Created by and starring critically acclaimed Orlando Fringe and Fringe circuit favorites, The Coldharts: Nick Ryan & Katie Hartman, their multi award-winning series includes three unique shows that each shed a light on the dark life of Edgar Allan Poe. Edgar Allan is inspired by the youth and short stories of Edgar Allan Poe. Orlando Fringe favorite Eddie Poe is inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's time at the University of Virginia. Making its debut in Florida, the final addition to the Coldharts Poe Triptych Edgar Perry follows Edgar Allan Poe's time in the United States Military.

The performance will take place on select dates Friday, November 10 – Saturday, November 19, 2023 at Fringe ArtSpace, 54 West Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801.

On each performance day, The Coldharts will perform two of the three 55 minute shows, and there will be bonus entertainment during an enhanced intermission. To purchase individual tickets, visit www.fringeartspace.org. In addition, Fringe ArtSpace is offering “An Evening of Poe” ticket package (pick two or all three shows at a $4 discount per ticket). To purchase, visit AN EVENING OF POE.

The Orlando Fringe produces The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the longest running Fringe in the United States. It is a member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF), United States Association of Fringe Festivals (USAFF) and the World Fringe Association and follows the CAFF mandate to remain 100% unjuried, 100% uncensored, 100% accessible for artists and audiences alike, with 100% of ticket sales given back to the artists. Fringe ArtSpace creates and fosters a year-round inclusive and collaborative environment that promotes participation and openly recruits diverse stories and performances. It provides opportunities for underrepresented artists and communities through inclusive shows, art and experiences and by facilitating opportunities for coaching, mentorship and scholarships and offering guidance that might help artists and companies on their artistic journey. Orlando Fringe is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and receives generous funding from the Downtown Development Board, Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program, United Arts of Central Florida, City of Orlando and the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture.

For general information, updates and what's to come at Fringe ArtSpace, visit orlandofringe.org. For more information on Club Fringe and how to become a member, email development@orlandofringe.org. For artists or volunteers interested in getting involved with Fringe ArtSpace, email booking@orlandofringe.org and volunteer@orlandofringe.org.