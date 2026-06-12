Florida Kids & Family Expo to Feature Character Meet & Greets at Orange County Convention Center

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Families attending the 2026 Florida Kids & Family Expo will have the opportunity to meet princesses, superheroes, pirates, Star Wars characters and other beloved favorites when the event returns to the Orange County Convention Center on August 22-23, 2026.

The Florida Kids & Family Expo, billed as Central Florida's largest family event, will feature more than 200 exhibitors, sponsors and community partners alongside hands-on activities, entertainment, educational resources, sports experiences and interactive attractions.

Among the event's most anticipated offerings are its character meet-and-greet experiences, which allow children to interact with some of their favorite characters throughout the weekend.

Leading the character programming is Ever After Character Events, a longtime Expo partner known for creating princess parties, superhero adventures, pirate celebrations and other themed entertainment experiences across Central Florida.

"Ever After Character Events has been part of the Florida Kids & Family Expo for years, and families absolutely love the experiences they create," said Brandi Zrallack, co-founder of the Florida Kids & Family Expo. "Watching children light up when they meet their favorite princess, superhero, or storybook character is one of the most magical parts of the entire weekend."

Character Experiences

Returning to the Expo this year is the 501st Legion, the internationally recognized Star Wars costuming organization known for its screen-accurate portrayals of iconic characters from the Star Wars franchise.

Attendees will have opportunities to meet members of the organization and pose for photos with some of the saga's most recognizable characters.

Additional character-themed experiences will be presented by a variety of exhibitors throughout the event, including:

WonderWorks Orlando

Pikabellechu, featuring Pokémon-themed experiences

Real Life Cosplay

A Pirate's Life Experience

Chick-fil-A, bringing its popular Chick-fil-A Cows for photos and meet-and-greets

Organizers have also hinted that Transformers-inspired characters may make appearances courtesy of Transform Your Event.

"The character experiences are one of the things that make the Florida Kids & Family Expo so unique," said Zrallack. "It's not just about seeing characters from a distance. Kids have the opportunity to interact, take photos, share hugs, and create memories that families will cherish long after the event is over."

Special Chick-fil-A Promotion

Children attending the Expo on Saturday, August 22 with a paid child admission ticket will receive a complimentary Kids Meal at the Chick-fil-A location on Universal Boulevard.

More Expo Highlights

In addition to character encounters, families can enjoy:

More than 200 exhibitors

More than 10 Fun Zones

Live entertainment

Sports experiences

Hands-on activities

Educational opportunities

Health and wellness resources

Family services

Giveaways and prizes

Interactive exhibits and demonstrations

Event Information

Florida Kids & Family Expo

Dates: August 22-23, 2026

Location: Orange County Convention Center

Discounted tickets are available now. Organizers encourage families to purchase tickets in advance and plan ahead for a full weekend of activities, entertainment and family-focused experiences.

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