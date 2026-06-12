Florida Kids & Family Expo to Feature Character Meet & Greets at Orange County Convention Center
The family-friendly event will offer interactive experiences, exhibits, and activities for Central Florida families.
Families attending the 2026 Florida Kids & Family Expo will have the opportunity to meet princesses, superheroes, pirates, Star Wars characters and other beloved favorites when the event returns to the Orange County Convention Center on August 22-23, 2026.
The Florida Kids & Family Expo, billed as Central Florida's largest family event, will feature more than 200 exhibitors, sponsors and community partners alongside hands-on activities, entertainment, educational resources, sports experiences and interactive attractions.
Among the event's most anticipated offerings are its character meet-and-greet experiences, which allow children to interact with some of their favorite characters throughout the weekend.
Leading the character programming is Ever After Character Events, a longtime Expo partner known for creating princess parties, superhero adventures, pirate celebrations and other themed entertainment experiences across Central Florida.
"Ever After Character Events has been part of the Florida Kids & Family Expo for years, and families absolutely love the experiences they create," said Brandi Zrallack, co-founder of the Florida Kids & Family Expo. "Watching children light up when they meet their favorite princess, superhero, or storybook character is one of the most magical parts of the entire weekend."
Character Experiences
Returning to the Expo this year is the 501st Legion, the internationally recognized Star Wars costuming organization known for its screen-accurate portrayals of iconic characters from the Star Wars franchise.
Attendees will have opportunities to meet members of the organization and pose for photos with some of the saga's most recognizable characters.
Additional character-themed experiences will be presented by a variety of exhibitors throughout the event, including:
- WonderWorks Orlando
- Pikabellechu, featuring Pokémon-themed experiences
- Real Life Cosplay
- A Pirate's Life Experience
- Chick-fil-A, bringing its popular Chick-fil-A Cows for photos and meet-and-greets
Organizers have also hinted that Transformers-inspired characters may make appearances courtesy of Transform Your Event.
"The character experiences are one of the things that make the Florida Kids & Family Expo so unique," said Zrallack. "It's not just about seeing characters from a distance. Kids have the opportunity to interact, take photos, share hugs, and create memories that families will cherish long after the event is over."
Special Chick-fil-A Promotion
Children attending the Expo on Saturday, August 22 with a paid child admission ticket will receive a complimentary Kids Meal at the Chick-fil-A location on Universal Boulevard.
More Expo Highlights
In addition to character encounters, families can enjoy:
- More than 200 exhibitors
- More than 10 Fun Zones
- Live entertainment
- Sports experiences
- Hands-on activities
- Educational opportunities
- Health and wellness resources
- Family services
- Giveaways and prizes
- Interactive exhibits and demonstrations
Event Information
Florida Kids & Family Expo
Dates: August 22-23, 2026
Location: Orange County Convention Center
Discounted tickets are available now. Organizers encourage families to purchase tickets in advance and plan ahead for a full weekend of activities, entertainment and family-focused experiences.
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