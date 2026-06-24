Pompano Beach to Open Four New Summer Art Exhibitions Across Cultural Venues

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The City of Pompano Beach has announced four new exhibitions opening this summer across its cultural venues, inviting audiences to explore themes of identity, transformation, resilience, history, and human connection through contemporary art.

Opening at the Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA), and the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, the exhibitions feature works by Will Simpson, Luke Jenkins, and members of the Coral Springs Artist Guild.

"Art has the power to challenge assumptions, spark conversation, and bring people together," said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director for the City of Pompano Beach. "These four exhibitions demonstrate how artists can help us better understand ourselves, our communities, and our shared experiences. Each exhibition offers a unique perspective, yet together they tell a larger story."

The summer season begins with I Am My Ancestors, on view June 23 through September 16 at the Ali Cultural Arts Center. Created by artist Will Simpson of Timelessartz, the exhibition celebrates Black culture, resilience, and achievement through dance, music, poetry, and visual art. Located in one of Broward County's most significant African American communities, the exhibition highlights a cultural legacy rooted in innovation, artistry, strength, and creativity while encouraging visitors to celebrate the enduring impact of those who came before them.

Opening July 17 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, In Connection brings together artists from the Coral Springs Artist Guild in an exploration of the relationships that unite individuals, communities, and the natural world. Through painting, drawing, collage, mixed media, and photography, the exhibition examines personal and collective narratives of belonging. A preview reception will take place on Thursday, July 16, at 6:00 p.m.

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center will host two exhibitions by artist Luke Jenkins beginning July 24. Shape, Break, Build, on view through September 19, presents a decade of Jenkins' experimentation with reclaimed wood using techniques including CNC carving, thermal modification, sandblasting, inventive joinery, and even termite activity. The exhibition explores themes of resilience, adaptation, craftsmanship, and renewal through works that blur the lines between sculpture, furniture, and conceptual art.

Also opening July 24 in BaCA's West Gallery, Carried Home examines the remarkable migration of Cryptotermes brevis, a termite species that traveled from Chile's Atacama Desert aboard colonial ships before becoming established in South Florida. Through reclaimed wood, carved wood, ceramics, and paper, Jenkins transforms termite markings into visual records of migration, survival, hidden histories, and environmental interconnectedness. Carried Home remains on view through September 12 and was made possible with support from the Broward County Cultural Division and the Community Foundation of Broward.

Opening receptions for both Shape, Break, Build and Carried Home will be held on Friday, July 24, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Bailey Contemporary Arts Center.

All four exhibitions are free and open to the public.

Exhibition Schedule

I Am My Ancestors

Ali Cultural Arts Center

June 23 – September 16, 2026

In Connection

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

July 17 – September 25, 2026

Preview Reception: July 16, 6:00 p.m.

Shape, Break, Build

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center

July 24 – September 19, 2026

Opening Reception: July 24, 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Carried Home

West Gallery, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center

July 24 – September 12, 2026

Opening Reception: July 24, 6:00–8:00 p.m.

For additional information about the exhibitions and other cultural programming, visit the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Division website or call 954-545-7800.

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