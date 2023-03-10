Elvis Tribute Brings Las Vegas To The Winter Park Playhouse This Summer

As part of their quarterly "One-Night-Only" Series, The Winter Park Playhouse will present ELVIS: Aloha From Vegas featuring David Jericko and The Crew on Saturday June 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Net proceeds will go to support the Playhouse's professional musical theatre programming in-house and out in the community.

Mr. Jericko will pay tribute to the great Elvis Presley during his famous Las Vegas years and perform the well-known hits that rocked the pop music scene. Audiences will be treated to a score of songs including "Viva Las Vegas," "Burning Love," "Suspicious Minds," "Can't Help Falling in Love" and many more! He will be accompanied by his professional band, The Crew.

Chicago-born David Jericko has been performing since he was a child. His strong musical theatre background is a perfect complement to bringing Elvis to life onstage. As one of the premiere Elvis impersonators in the nation for over a decade, David will have audiences dancing in the aisles with his tribute to "The King."

"We couldn't wait to bring David back to perform this Elvis tribute. His shows are professional, high-energy and purely entertaining. The patrons love him!" states Heather Alexander, The Winter Park Playhouse Executive Director.

Seats are expected to sell fast for this one-night-only event on Saturday, June 15, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday March 21, 2023! Tickets are $65 with net proceeds to benefit The Winter Park Playhouse, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For tickets and more information call 407-645-0145 or visit our website at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.