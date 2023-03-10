Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Elvis Tribute Brings Las Vegas To The Winter Park Playhouse This Summer

The performance is on Saturday June 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

Mar. 10, 2023  

As part of their quarterly "One-Night-Only" Series, The Winter Park Playhouse will present ELVIS: Aloha From Vegas featuring David Jericko and The Crew on Saturday June 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Net proceeds will go to support the Playhouse's professional musical theatre programming in-house and out in the community.

Mr. Jericko will pay tribute to the great Elvis Presley during his famous Las Vegas years and perform the well-known hits that rocked the pop music scene. Audiences will be treated to a score of songs including "Viva Las Vegas," "Burning Love," "Suspicious Minds," "Can't Help Falling in Love" and many more! He will be accompanied by his professional band, The Crew.

Chicago-born David Jericko has been performing since he was a child. His strong musical theatre background is a perfect complement to bringing Elvis to life onstage. As one of the premiere Elvis impersonators in the nation for over a decade, David will have audiences dancing in the aisles with his tribute to "The King."

"We couldn't wait to bring David back to perform this Elvis tribute. His shows are professional, high-energy and purely entertaining. The patrons love him!" states Heather Alexander, The Winter Park Playhouse Executive Director.

Seats are expected to sell fast for this one-night-only event on Saturday, June 15, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday March 21, 2023! Tickets are $65 with net proceeds to benefit The Winter Park Playhouse, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For tickets and more information call 407-645-0145 or visit our website at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.




William Daniel Mills Theatre Announces 23-24 Apprentice Program Auditions and New Partners Photo
William Daniel Mills Theatre Announces 23-24 Apprentice Program Auditions and New Partners
The William Daniel Mills Apprentice program has announced auditions for the 2023-24 Apprentice Program! The program provides elite high school and early college talent around central Florida with professional training through expert master classes and professional paid opportunities. 
The Skivvies to Return to The Abbey in March Photo
The Skivvies to Return to The Abbey in March
The award-winning vocal duo THE SKIVVIES return to The Abbey with their stripped-down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric original music on March 13 at 8 p.m.  
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Honors Regional Arts Advocates During 25th Anniversary Ga Photo
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Honors Regional Arts Advocates During 25th Anniversary Gala
​​​​​​​South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) will debut a new arts recognition program as part of its 25th anniversary charity gala set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts.
SWEET CHARITY Hits The Osceola Arts Stage This Month Photo
SWEET CHARITY Hits The Osceola Arts Stage This Month
Osceola Art will kick off Spring with a musical comedy filled with familiar songs and dance moves that will bring you right back to the 1960's. Beginning Friday, March 10th and running through Sunday, March 26th Sweet Charity will be live on the Main Stage.

