Dr. Phillips Center Wins Coveted IAVM Venue Excellence Award

Today, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, downtown Orlando's premier entertainment venue, announces it has been selected as a recipient of the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM) 2023 Venue Excellence Award.

“We are honored to receive this incredible recognition, says president & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center, Kathy Ramsberger. “To be recognized among the top venues worldwide is an achievement made possible by the work of our entire team, including our committed and determined Board of Directors, colleagues, donors, partners, students, artists, guests and volunteers.”

The Venue Excellence Award recognizes six IAVM venues of any type within the 7,200-membership community which demonstrate excellence in the management and operation of public assembly venues. Dr. Phillips Center exemplifies operational excellence through its visionary and strategic initiatives that drive the business and benefit the community. In January 2022, the arts center opened its third theater—the acoustically remarkable, multiform Steinmetz Hall—as part of its broader vision of Arts for Every Life. It continues to operate under the same dedication to detail that opened its doors in 2014, with outstanding business results that strengthen the Central Florida community and the performing arts industry.

“Since 2003, the goal of the arts center was to run a successful business, deliver exceptional customer service, engage the community and deliver a wide variety of performances to achieve our vision Arts for Every Life,” says Ed Timberlake, Chairman at the Dr. Phillips Center. “To receive this recognition twice in our short history validates our pursuit to excellence.”

IAVM looks at operational excellence, team-building and professional development, safety and security and service to the community. IAVM applauds its members and member venues that excel in providing their communities with a safe and enjoyable space for all types of events and educational opportunities.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in downtown Orlando supported by the City of Orlando, Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the State of Florida and generous donors and sponsors. The 698,312-square-foot venue includes performance spaces like the Walt Disney Theater, the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, the Steinmetz Hall and, opening in 2023, Judson's; and event spaces like the DeVos Family Room, the Rooftop Terrace and the Seneff Arts Plaza. In addition, the arts center's AdventHealth School of the Arts offers performing arts education year-round.

Representing public assembly venues from around the globe, IAVM's 7,200+ active members include managers and senior executives from auditoriums, arenas, convention centers, exhibit halls, stadiums, performing arts centers, university complexes, racetracks, and amphitheaters. IAVM's mission is to educate, advocate for, and inspire public assembly venue professionals worldwide. More information about IAVM is available at www.iavm.org.