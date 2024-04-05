Dr. Phillips Center Introduces Alana Jackson as First Arts & Wellness Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced Alana Jackson as the center’s first director, arts & wellness. This innovative step secures the art center’s longstanding commitment to further connecting the arts with health and wellness initiatives that are intentional and community serving.

Jackson will report directly to the president & CEO, Kathy Ramsberger and she will execute the center’s visionary initiatives at the intersection of arts and wellness.

“We know that arts and culture have the power to heal and with Alana joining our dedicated team, arts and wellness will continue to grow with expanded programming,” says Ramsberger. “Programming that brings joy, support and measurable purpose to our guests and their wellbeing.”

Since prior to opening in 2014, the arts center has joined forces with our official health care partner AdventHealth, researchers, artists – all in support of medical studies evaluating the impact the arts have on the health and well-being of stroke survivors, memory loss patients, individuals with autism and their caregivers.

This new leadership role will allow arts and wellness to have an immediate seat at the table when creating programs and partnerships within our community that inspire meaningful impact through healthy living, wellness and preventative care.

“I would like for arts and wellness at the arts center to eventually become a model for innovation across the country,” says Jackson. “Through this dedicated lens, I look forward to supporting the vision of the arts center in delivering Arts for Every Life®.”

Jackson holds more than a decade of experience in the field of integrating arts and wellness, especially during her time as an artist in residence with UF Health Shands Arts in Medicine (2015-2019). As an artist in residence, Jackson assisted individuals through arts while bedside, including pediatric patients and those with neurodegenerative conditions.

Through her talent as a performer, spoken word artist, creative writer and dancer to name a few, Jackson created new programs and identified community needs. She spent five years working with the juvenile justice system, while using the arts to help youth address mental health, substance use and abuse. Jackson also founded the Dance for Parkinson’s program at Duke University.

To continue her impact, Jackson spent time as a faculty member (2019-2024) at the University of Florida where her curriculum focused on service learning through arts and global health integration, compassion in the arts and clinical research.

Jackson regularly participates in research, speaks on stages such as TEDx and collaborates with international leaders in the field. She has earned the a2ru Award for Excellence in Arts in Health Education, which recognizes those who commit to creating innovative ways that support the rapid growth of arts in health.

To learn more, visit DrPhillipsCenter.org.