Dr. Phillips Center Brings Nashville Night in Orlando to Judson's Live

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From the backs of napkins to the bright lights of Music City. Every song has a story-- and country music’s top hit-makers are sharing theirs at Judson’s Live beginning April 20, 2024.

Nashville’s most celebrated songwriters who have worked with Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker, to name a few, will take the Judson’s Live stage as part of Nashville Night in Orlando.

“The series has packed venues across Central Florida and we are excited to bring the event and its audiences to Judson’s Live,” says Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center.

Judson’s Live is the art center’s newest and most intimate music room offering a front row experience to celebrate songwriters, enjoy music and learn about the inspiration behind some of Nashville’s biggest hits.

ABOUT THE SONGWRITERS

MATT JENKINS is a CMA Triple Play award-winning songwriter who has earned seven #1 singles, including:

“Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

"Happy Anywhere" by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

“Do I Make You Wanna” by Billy Currington

“Song for Another Time” by Old Dominion

“Setting the World on Fire” by Kenny Chesney featuring Pink.

He also wrote Florida Georgia Line's "Confession,” Dustin Lynch's "Where It's At" and Keith Urban's hit single "Cop Car." Not only do his songs top charts but they also set the mood for TV's biggest shows including his song “Fade Into You” placed in ABC’s show Nashville.

J.T. HARDING is a hit songwriter and author from Grosse Pointe, Michigan. His hit song, “Smile” sold 4 million times and his wild memoir, “Party Like a Rockstar” is a bestseller on Amazon. J.T. has written songs for Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker, and Dierks Bentley.