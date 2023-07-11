Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Theatre at St. Luke's This Month

Theatre at St. Luke’s, known for its captivating community- centered productions, is thrilled to kick off its 12th season with a whimsical and enchanting adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Under the direction of Steve MacKinnon and Ke’Lee Pernell, this show promises to transport guests of all ages to a magical underwater realm! The production is set to make a splash, opening on July 20 at 7:00 p.m. and delighting audiences on select dates through July 30. Tickets, priced from $15 to $38, are available now at st.lukes.org/mermaid.

MacKinnon expressed his excitement for this unique interpretation of The Little Mermaid. "We have dived deep into the depths of creativity and understanding to breathe new life into this beloved story," he shared. "Prepare to be fully immersed in a world of captivating storytelling through a celebration of theatrical magic; from inventive puppetry, beautiful aerialists, a live orchestra, and a cast that ranges from eight to eighty! Your family and friends will not want to miss this creative re-telling of Disney’s classic musical as Ariel finds her voice, follows her calling to discover her true identity, and works for her family's understanding and acceptance.”

St. Luke’s Lead Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Jennifer Stiles Williams, emphasized the importance of choosing productions that touch hearts and ignite meaningful conversations. "At St. Luke’s, we believe in using the power of the arts to illuminate relevant issues in our community," said Stiles Williams. "The Little Mermaid reminds us of the universal longing for acceptance, love, and the courage to pursue our dreams, no matter the obstacles we face. Through this production, we hope to spark conversations about the importance of embracing diversity and fostering inclusivity."

The talented cast of The Little Mermaid includes Mekiah Thomas as Ariel, Calistenes Fuguet as Prince Eric, Mosi Arthur as Sebastian, Jake Gatsby Reid as Flounder, Quentin Avery Brown as King Triton, Jake Aboyoun as Scuttle, and Daisy McCarthy Tucker as Ursula, along with a dynamic ensemble and a full orchestra that will transport audiences to a world where mermaids sing, seagulls chat, and undersea wonders abound.

The creative team behind The Little Mermaid includes Joe Klug on our enchanting scenic design, Alyx Jacobs bringing the underwater world to life through mesmerizing lighting design, Mindi French crafting beautiful costumes, and Anthony Narciso creating an immersive soundscape.

Tiffany Meadows-Green will lead the production as the stage manager, and choreography by Kim Ball will bring exciting movement to the stage.

All performances will be held at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church (4851 S. Apopka Vineland Rd. in Orlando) on the Founder’s Hall stage. Theatre at St. Luke’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid opens July 20 at 7:00 p.m. and will run select dates through July 30.