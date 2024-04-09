CityArts To Feature Seven Shows and More For Orlando Fringe Festival 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the first time CityArts will host performances during the Orlando Fringe Festival as a "bring your own venue" or BYOV. Unlike performance spaces managed by the Festival, a BYOV curates its roster of performers and is managed independently.

The venue manager will be Orlando theatermaker Bruce Ryan Costella (he/they), who has toured and produced award-winning one person shows on the North American fringe festival circuit since 2019. Inspired by their experiences on the road, Costella is collaborating with CityArts to create a hub for both patrons and artists during the festival. He credits Orlando Fringe with changing his life and sees this as an opportunity to give back to the festival while working with another respected local arts institution.

During fringe the CityArts Cafe will feature a curated lineup of rotating entertainment and pop ups in addition to CityArts' usual gallery offerings. From bingo where the prize is tickets to shows, live painting, music and more, the intention is to mirror the diversity of fringe offerings in a casual, welcoming space.

7 shows will perform in the space upstairs, including work from local favorites like Logan Donahoo's Field Guide to the Gays, Danielle Ziss' Love Crumbs and DK Reinemer's DK Does Movie! Costella's own much beloved Soviet space dog play, MUTTNIK will be presented during the festival as well.

Out of town artists include Ingrid Garner of Los Angeles, CA and her show Eleanor's Story: Life After War, Whiskey Flicks Live! from New York, NY and Holly Brinkman's A Woman's Guide to Peeing Outside all the way from Victoria, BC, Canada.

Tickets on sale to general audiences at orlandofringe.org on April 15th, available as of April 1st to Club Fringe members. For individual show information, visit HERE.