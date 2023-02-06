Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Carbonell Awards Extends Deadline To Apply For Three Jack Zink Scholarships

The application has extended to February 13.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theatre & Arts Honors, has reminded college-bound high school students that the nonprofit organization is now accepting applications for its 2023 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships. The deadline to apply has been extended to Monday, February 13, 2023. Since 1978, the Carbonell Awards has given out more than $120,000 in scholarships to winning applicants.

The selection of scholarship recipients is based on talent, experience and demonstrated commitment to theater and/or journalism, with one winner from each of the three area counties (Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach) receiving a $2,000 scholarship.

The selection process is chaired by Carbonell Vice President Javier Siut, a member of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs.

Applications and guidelines for the 2023 Jack Zink Memorial Student Scholarships are available online at http://carbonellawards.org/scholarships/.

Eligibility Requirements:

· Applicant must be a graduating high school senior with a minimum 2.5 GPA.

· Applicant must be a resident of Broward, Miami-Dade or Palm Beach County.

· Applicant must be nominated by a mentor from school or theatre (no parents and no self-nominations).

· If selected, the applicant must be accepted into College to pursue a degree in theatre or journalism.

Timeline:

· Completed application must be submitted no later than February 13, 2023.

· The interview/audition for scholarship finalists will be held in mid-March. Date and location will be announced soon.

· The three winning scholarship winners will be honored at the annual Carbonell Awards Celebration on November 13, 2023.



