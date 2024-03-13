COME FROM AWAY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Set For Broadway at the King Center 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The King Center and the American Theatre Guild have announced the lineup for BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER's 2024-2025 season!

There will be four shows this season, including Dear Evan Hansen, Annie, Come From Away, and Pretty Woman the Musical.

Already have your seats for the 23-24 Season? Renew your Season Package on Friday, March 15 - Season ticket holders will receive an email with details on how to renew online or at the King Center ticket office.

Learn more here!

Broadway at the King Center 2024-25 Season Lineup:

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a Tonyvand Grammy-winning Best Musical sensation and the first contemporary musical about connection in the digital age.

ANNIE

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production–just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

COME FROM AWAY

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. This stirring and inspiring musical takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of the small town in Newfoundland that opened their homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11. During that fateful week, cultures clashed and nerves ran high—but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Celebrate the best of humankind and the best in all of us at COME FROM AWAY.

PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL

Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?