Boca Stage to Move to The Delray Beach Playhouse

Boca Stage is on the move. The award-winning theatre company will take up residence at the Delray Beach Playhouse in October. The well-respected company has expanded its subscriber base and attendance rate over the past few seasons to the point where there was a definite need for more seats; the move will double the audience capacity from 70 to over 140. The company will perform in the black box/cabaret hall of the Playhouse.

Boca Stage is known for its mounting of a wide variety of works – from topical, timely, and edgy to classics and comedy. Their programming is geared towards theatregoers of all ages and stages, and their recent productions have garnered excellent reviews along with full houses.

“We are very grateful to Kevin Barrett and the staff at Delray Beach Playhouse for this opportunity to co-produce our works in a bigger venue,” says Boca Stage Artistic Director and founder Keith Garsson. “We are anxious to provide additional quality productions to add to this historical venue which has served the larger community for over half a century.”

Boca Stage’s 2023 season will consist of three very different pieces: an updated version of the classic suspense thriller Wait Until Dark; Boeing Boeing, a delightful 1960s comedy about airlines and timetables; and America’s Sexiest Couple, a comedy featuring two of South Florida’s finest actors, Kim Ostrenko and Wayne LeGette. (See below for more information about each play.)

Tickets for all three productions will be on sale soon.

The Delray Beach Playhouse, which first opened its doors in 1947, has become a beloved fixture in the South Florida theatrical community, and boasts a large, strong, and supportive membership composed of both year-round and seasonal patrons. The addition of Boca Stage as a resident theatre company will offer their own subscriber and audience base, as well as that of the Playhouse an even wider variety of theatrical options to choose from.

For more information about Boca Stage, the Delray Beach Playhouse, and Keith Garsson, please contact Carol Kassie at carol@carolkassie.com / 561-445-9244.

The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street, in Delray Beach, 33444. (561-272-1281).