Bert Rodriguez to Debut New Solo Cabaret in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series

The multi-talented Bert Rodriguez will debut a brand-new solo cabaret - The Rhythm Is Gonna Get You - in the theatre's Spotlight Cabaret Series, April 19 and 20, 2023. Playhouse Music Director, Mr. Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Mr. Rodriguez, who most recently performed as Sister Hubert in the theatre's sold-out run of Nunsense A-Men!, is also known for his expertise on the cabaret stage. He will delight audiences as he shares the Latin music from radio, stage and screen that filled his childhood home and influenced his decision to become the artist he is today.

Featuring standards like "La Bamba," "Besame Mucho" and "Begin the Beguine" and Broadway hits from Evita, In The Heights and Man of La Mancha, Bert will utilize his signature storytelling to paint the picture of who and what shaped both his career and his sound.

Bert received his BFA in Musical Theatre Performance from the University of Oklahoma and is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association. He was in the national tour of Meredith Wilson's The Music Man and originated the role of Crush in Finding Nemo: The Musical at Disney's Animal Kingdom. He has worked on many Central Florida stages as a performer and as a Music Director and has graced The Playhouse stage in numerous Mainstage productions including The Andrews Brothers, Breakin' Up is Hard to Do, I Left My Heart: A Tribute to Tony Bennett, 8 Track and A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine.

"We always love having Bert perform at the Playhouse! He is such a fabulous performer and puts on a great show!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday, May 5, through Monday, May 8, 2023. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, May 5, 2023. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.